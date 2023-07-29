Consumers have many choices when it comes to sunscreen, but it can be confusing to know which product to use and how best to wear it. The best sunscreen, experts say, is the one you’ll wear every day.
Chemical, mineral or tinted? Picking a sunscreen can be confusing.
The benefits of wearing sunscreen are well-known, but many people don’t do it as thoroughly or as regularly as they should
In the United States, rates of new skin cancer have been on the rise for the past two decades, affecting people of every age and race. The good news is that while skin cancer is the most common cancer among Americans, experts say it’s also the most preventable.
Here’s what to know about choosing the best sunscreen for your needs and how to wear it:
