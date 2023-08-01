Infant peanut exposure can prevent allergies, but parents worry

Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Exposing infants to peanuts between 4 and 6 months of age can potentially prevent peanut allergies, yet many parents remain anxious about the prospect and aren’t aware that it’s safe, new research shows. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight The practice of introducing peanut-containing foods in infancy has been recommended by health officials since 2017. Research shows that allowing babies to take small, supervised tastes of peanut-containing foods rather than waiting until they are older can go a long way to reducing the number of children who develop peanut allergies.

But when more than 3,000 parents and caregivers of infants and young children were asked about the practice, nearly 9 in 10 weren’t aware of the new guidelines.

The fact that only 13 percent of parents knew of the recent recommendations is “disappointingly low,” said Joshua Boyce, chief of the division of allergy and clinical immunology at the Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston.

Advertisement

Adoption of the advice has “been slower than we had imagined,” said Boyce. “But the bottom line is that 80 to 90 percent of all peanut allergies are preventable in high-risk kids.”

Some parents are afraid to give children peanuts

For some parents, giving an infant peanut foods for the first time is nerve wracking.

At her baby’s 6-month checkup, Elisha Bell’s pediatrician advised her to introduce peanuts. But Bell, 30, was so anxious about the risk of a serious allergic reaction she drove to a hospital parking lot and gave her daughter her first taste of peanut butter in the car. (Her doctor had offered to supervise the tasting but no appointments were available.) Bell shared a video of the moment on TikTok in June, and it has since been viewed more than 15 million times.

“My mind couldn’t stop thinking about the worst case scenario and all the things that could happen — slim chance but still a chance,” Bell said.

Advertisement

Doctors now recommend that children who aren’t at high risk — meaning they don’t have a history of an allergic disorder such as eczema or food allergies — be introduced to small tastes of peanuts when they start eating solid foods.

Parents can mix a little smooth peanut butter with water or formula to thin it out, and offer the infant a taste from the tip of a teaspoon, and then observe the child for 15 to 20 minutes. If there’s no reaction, parents can slowly give the baby additional tastes. Whole peanuts should never be given because they are a choking hazard.

It’s recommended that children with eczema or known to be at high risk for food allergies be evaluated by a physician before trying peanut products. A pediatric allergist may do testing or suggest introducing peanuts in a supervised medical setting.

Advertisement

If a doctor determines it’s safe, high risk children can try peanut products anywhere between 4 to 6 months of age. Food allergy testing generally isn’t recommended for babies because positive tests don’t always mean a child is allergic to a certain food.

Bell’s baby was not considered to be at high risk.

“At our 6 month check up I was shocked to learn that they wanted me to give my baby peanuts so early. I wish I had known earlier so I could have mentally prepared for it a bit,” Bell said. “When I told my own parents about it, they were shocked.”

Three months later, Bell said her daughter is safely eating peanut products four to five times a week.

A surprising way to stop peanut allergy

The evidence behind the recommendations is strong. A landmark clinical trial called Learning Early About Peanut Allergy (LEAP) published in 2015 studied 530 infants with eczema, egg allergy or both. Some children were given small doses of peanut-containing foods, while the other group was told to avoid these foods. By the time the children were five years old, only 1.9 percent of the kids in the peanut-tasting group had developed peanut allergy. In the avoidance group, 13.7 percent of the children had peanut allergy.

Advertisement

Overall, early exposure lowered risk of developing peanut allergy in high-risk infants by 81 percent.

It’s not clear why early peanut introduction helps prevent allergy in some children, but experts say it might teach infants’ immune systems that the food isn’t a threat.

The clinical trial results upended the conventional wisdom about peanut allergy. The American Academy of Pediatrics had advised parents to keep peanuts away from their high-risk children until 3 years old. After years of data showed the delay wasn’t helpful, the advice was rescinded in 2008.

Peanut allergy typically emerges in childhood and is the leading cause of food-induced anaphylaxis in the U.S. About 1 in 13 children have a food allergy (that’s about two students per classroom), according to the CDC, and data show prevalence is increasing.

Advertisement

Babies rarely have severe allergic reactions to food, experts say. Only 1.4 percent of parents in the survey reported that their child reacted to their first peanut introduction, mostly with hives, rashes and itching, and less often with vomiting, diarrhea and stomach pain.

Researchers say more work is needed to better inform patients about the actual risks associated with early peanut introduction and provide pediatricians, particularly those serving marginalized communities, with the resources needed to properly care for and educate their patients. In the recent survey, many parents said that their doctor advised them to delay peanut introduction until age 1, and some even recommended waiting until age 2.

“Quality of life is very challenging when you have to avoid food all day every day, yet even six years after the guidelines changed, the message that peanut introduction shouldn’t be feared still isn’t getting to parents and caregivers,” said Ruchi Gupta, senior investigator of the study and director of the Center for Food Allergy and Asthma Research at Northwestern Medicine. “Peanuts are healthy and can prevent allergies, especially in high-risk infants. There’s an opportunity here to potentially prevent this epidemic.”

Parents have mixed feelings

After her first son developed peanut and other food allergies, Rachel Katyl, 37, of Portland, Maine, worried her second son might face the same fate. She followed the advice of her pediatrician and introduced peanuts early, and her youngest son is so far allergy free.

Advertisement

“I don’t know if it was the early introduction or just luck of the draw, but it’s been a huge relief,” Katyl said She said her oldest child has since outgrown his peanut allergy.

Ophelia Hu Kinney just started introducing solid foods to her daughter, who at nearly 5 months old has mild eczema. The 33-year-old mom said she plans to take her pediatrician’s advice and introduce peanut foods around 6 months. She said she wants to do everything she can to reduce her child’s risk of peanut allergy.

“We live in a culture that doesn’t take food allergies seriously, often chalking them up to anxious parents’ complaints or prioritizing individual freedom over the protection of kids’ health,” she said. “The stakes seem high to me. I don’t want to miss out on a crucial opportunity to benefit my child’s long-term health.”

Advertisement

Erin Malawer’s oldest son was a typical high-risk infant. By the time he was four months old, he had “more eczema than skin” and by nine months, he began having asthma attacks, Malawer said. A year later, tests revealed her son was allergic to dairy, eggs, tree nuts, wheat, soy, corn, sesame seeds and peanuts.

This was back in 2005, however, when parents were told to avoid giving their babies peanut products. Malawer now believes that her avoidance of peanuts may have resulted in her son’s debilitating allergies that persist today.

“It really stinks to look back and wish, as a parent of an older child, that things could have been really different,” said Malawer, who’s the executive director of AllergyStrong, a national nonprofit that works closely with schools and organizations to support underserved communities with food allergies.

Advertisement

As her oldest son prepares to be a college freshman this fall, Malawer stresses over all the new allergy dangers that might lurk on his campus, such as chaotic dining halls and forgetful roommates.

“I think of all the time, effort and worry it would have saved us if early introduction had reduced even one of his many food allergies,” Malawer said. “It’s critical to start at the beginning.”

Do you have a question about healthy eating? Email EatingLab@washpost.com and we may answer your question in a future column.

Gift this article Gift Article