Healthy skin, sensory stimuli and friendships: The week in Well+Being

A new study shows that resistance workouts improve the health of facial skin cells and tissue

By
August 3, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. EDT
An illustration of a woman laying on the beach reading a book and using a fan under an umbrella.
(Abbey Lossing for The Washington Post)
Tara Parker-Pope is on vacation. Here are some of this week’s must-reads from Well+Being and The Washington Post.

It’s a busy, noisy, bright world. For some, going out is hard.

For better skin, try lifting weights.

Nose picking linked to higher risk of covid, study shows.

Infant peanut exposure can prevent allergies, but parents worry.

Treadmill running helps avoid the heat, but is the workout as good?

Like many men, I had few close friends. So I began a friendship quest.

Ask a Doctor: An embarrassing bathroom accident

This week, a reader asks about an embarrassing health problem: pooping your pants. The medical term is fecal incontinence or bowel leakage, and our Ask a Doctor columnist, Trisha S. Pasricha, explains that it’s a lot more common than many people think. Given that the column prompted hundreds of comments, the topic clearly resonated with many of our readers.

Please read the full column to learn more. And don’t be embarrassed to send us your medical question. Pasricha is a physician at Massachusetts General Hospital and an instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School. While she can’t dispense personal medical advice, no topic is off-limits. Send your question to Ask a Doctor, and we may answer it in a future column.

