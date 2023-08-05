Soccer players react in milliseconds in penalty kicks. How do they do that?

Listen 8 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

In soccer, the stakes of a penalty kick could not be higher. Almost half of all World Cup games, including two women’s World Cup and three men’s World Cup title matches, were decided by penalty shootouts. Live well every day with tips and guidance on food, fitness and mental health, delivered to your inbox every Thursday. ArrowRight A penalty kick takes place either when a foul is called in the penalty box or a knockout game ends in a tie and goes into overtime. As a tournament progresses, the likelihood of a tie — and thus a penalty shootout — increases as the competition gets closer and closer in skill, as will happen in the women’s World Cup, which has now progressed to the knockout stage.

The last time a women’s World Cup did not have a penalty shootout was 2007. (For the men’s World Cup, you’d have to go all the way back to 1978 for a shootout-less World Cup.)

“So many games have been won by a single goal that has been a penalty,” said Robbie Wilson, a professor of motor performance at the University of Queensland. “It’s disproportionately more important than any other kick in the game.”

The simplicity of the penalty kick’s setup belies the complexity of the biomechanics, game theory and psychology underlying it.

“It looks like a simple duel between the goalkeeper and the kicker,” said Rafael Monteiro, a graduate student of rehabilitation and functional performance at the University of São Paulo. “But actually, it’s a really complex environment.”

A kick at the limits of human reaction

The odds are stacked against the goalkeeper.

They need to defend a goal that is 24 feet wide and 8 feet tall against a kick from just 12 yards away. That kick is also fast — traveling, on average, at 70 mph.

From the time the kicker’s foot makes contact, the ball takes about 400 milliseconds to reach the goal — roughly the amount of time it takes to blink.

“The problem for a goalkeeper is the time involved,” said Greg Wood, a sport and exercise psychologist at Manchester Metropolitan University Institute of Sport.

The human eye needs time to register visual information, which the brain’s visual areas then need to process. This visual information needs to be relayed to the brain’s motor cortex which then tells the muscles how to move. Adding up the time from each of these biological relays, humans have a visual reaction time of about 200 milliseconds.

Then — the dive. The movement itself can take 500 milliseconds if the goalkeeper wants to cover the post, Wood said.

(Researchers noted that most, if not all, experimental studies about penalty kicks were conducted on male athletes. Female players may on average have slower kicks, but the goalies are also smaller so the challenges posed are probably similar.)

Goalkeepers already tend to have faster reaction times than other soccer players on the field, but penalty kicks at the professional level strain the limits of human reaction time, according to research.

“It’s very difficult to train and improve the reaction time in high-level goalkeepers,” said Paulo Santiago, an associate professor of biomechanics at the University of São Paulo.

As a result, roughly 80 percent of penalty kicks score.

Anticipating a penalty kick

Waiting and reacting is too slow, so goalkeepers need to predict the kick before it happens.

“The good goalkeepers don’t guess, but they try to anticipate based on a number of cues that the penalty takers give off,” Wood said.

In one analysis of 330 penalty kicks, professional goalkeepers dove about 220 milliseconds before the kicker kicked.

Eye-tracking experiments show that experienced goalkeepers use cues that the kicker gives off with their body, particularly focusing on the movement of the torso and legs, to make their prediction.

In one 2018 study, Wilson and his colleagues showed more than 700 online participants of varying levels of soccer experience 60 different videos of penalty kicks with varying amounts of time leading up to the kick. As expected, the more information the goalkeeper saw leading up to the kick, the more likely they were to predict which direction the shot would go.

The goalkeeper needs to decide when and where they need to move. The longer they wait to dive, the more information they can use to anticipate the goal attempt, but the less time they have to make the save. Diving sooner means more time to save, but less information to go off — and the risk that the kicker lobs it slowly over their head.

Trade-offs and mind games

The penalty kick involves not only the goalkeeper but the kicker as well.

For either side, “there is no one best strategy,” said Wilson, whose other research into predator-prey interactions in the wild mirrors what takes place on the soccer field. “The best strategy for one depends on what the others do. So it’s a classic example of game theory in action.”

Just as the goalkeeper has decisions to make and trade-offs to consider, so, too, does the kicker.

The kicker needs to decide where to aim the ball, how hard to kick it and whether they want to use a strategy based on what they see the goalkeeper doing.

There is, however, an inherent trade-off between how hard the kicker kicks and how accurate the shot is. Shooting faster means the goalie has less time to react, but there will be a lot more variance in where the ball goes.

Kicking more accurately comes at a cost of speed, giving the goalie more time to reject the shot.

(Each kicker has their own pattern in where their shots tend to go, and the power-accuracy trade-off they incur. Knowing these patterns could help coaches — and the goalkeeper opposition, but so far, most teams do not consider this data, Wilson said.)

The kicker can also try to deceive the goalie by overexaggerating their movements to indicate they will aim one way before shooting another way, but this “deception has huge consequences to how hard you can kick it and the accuracy you can kick it,” Wilson said.

Finally, the kicker can wait to see what the goalkeeper does, baiting out an early dive before making their shot on a now-open net with a slow Panenka, a light chip shot down the center.

“Now, you have to have such a strong will to do that because if you miss, you look like a complete idiot,” Wilson said.

The kicker’s psychology and pressure

Because the penalty kick is so difficult for the goalie, almost all the pressure is on the kicker.

“There’s no pressure on the goalkeeper,” Wood said. If they save one, they are “a hero,” since they weren’t expected to save it, he said.

It is rare for a member of the U.S. women’s national soccer team to miss the penalty kick or have it blocked. When Alex Morgan had a penalty kick denied in July, it was the first time a kick was blocked since 2003.

The biggest problem for penalty takers is anxiety, Wood said.

Anxiety and higher stakes can affect where the kicker looks and where they ultimately aim, Wood and his colleagues found in experiments with experienced soccer players.

In low-pressure conditions — no financial reward, with no goalkeeper present — “we found a majority of penalty takers looked where they were going to shoot,” Wood said.

Add some more pressure, with a goalkeeper and money on the line, though, and the kickers appeared more anxious and looked more at the goalkeeper, who is a source of threat, Wood said.

Their shots tended to go toward where their eyes were looking — closer to the center of the net, where the goalkeeper was standing.

Goalkeepers can influence the penalty kick in other ways. One study found that a goalkeeper standing slightly, imperceptibly, off to one half of the goal could bias the kicker to aim toward the more open side, which could make the shot more predictable.

Goalkeepers have found more obvious ways to amp up this pressure and distraction to their benefit.

In another study, Wood and his fellow researchers found that when goalkeepers wave their arms up and down, the distraction caused the kickers to shoot more down the middle — into the waiting arms of the goalkeeper.

To counterbalance this anxiety and pressure, many kickers turn to breathing exercises such as the “sigh breath” and pre-kick rituals.

“They basically just keep your mind focused on the things that you should be focusing on rather than being distracted by things in your head,” Wood said.

In the World Cup, and especially during a penalty kick, any little bit helps to win the title.