Latinos underrepresented among physicians, overrepresented as aides

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Latinos — especially Mexican Americans — remain underrepresented in the U.S. medical workforce, according to a recent analysis. The study, published in the journal Health Affairs, found that Latino and Hispanic groups are underrepresented in medical professions that require advanced degrees and overrepresented in similar professions that don’t require a bachelor’s or higher degree.

Researchers looked at data from the 2020 American Community Survey, which included demographic information compiled by the Census Bureau during annual surveys between 2016 and 2020. They compared the representation of non-Latinos with Mexican Americans, Puerto Ricans, Cuban Americans and a category of “Other Latinos,” including Latin Americans, Dominicans and Spaniards, across 15 health occupations.

During the survey period, Mexican Americans made up 10.7 percent of the U.S. workforce but just 1.77 percent of U.S. physicians. In addition, Puerto Ricans were 1.6 percent of the workforce but 1.13 percent of physicians, while Cuban Americans made up 0.8 percent of the workforce but 0.95 percent of physicians. Despite being 4.8 percent of the workforce, Latinos in the “Other” category represented just 2.98 percent of physicians.

Advertisement

Those disparities in degree-holding medical professions remained relatively consistent, with the exception of Cuban Americans, whose portion of the physician and dentist workforce exceeded their total share of the U.S. workforce.

The story was different in medical support and personal care professions requiring less than a bachelor’s degree. There, Mexican Americans outpaced their workforce share as medical assistants (17.85 percent), dental assistants (16.58 percent), phlebotomists (10.92 percent) and home health aides (13.61 percent). Other Latinos made up 9.97 percent of all personal care aides, despite accounting for less than 5 percent of the workforce.

Underrepresentation among Latino health-care workers is a concern because data suggests racially and ethnically diverse and culturally competent medical providers can help reduce health-care disparities among minority populations. Minority patients with providers who share their race, ethnicity or language report receiving better care than when they see providers from different racial or language groups. Studies have shown that providers who come from minority groups are more likely to work in areas with health-care shortages, accept Medicaid and spend more time with patients.

Advertisement

The present research did show representation gains for Latinos in health-care professions over time, but its authors write that, overall, “except for Cuban Americans, Latino representation in the health diagnosing and treating professions was well below their representation in the US population as of 2020.”