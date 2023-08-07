17 percent of U.S. toddlers falling short on childhood vaccinations

Their findings stem from analysis of vaccination data on 16,365 U.S. children, 19 to 35 months old — considered a nationally representative sample. The data was gathered by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, focusing on seven series of vaccines that require one to four doses and protect against multiple diseases.

Overall, almost 73 percent of the children got all required doses, about 10 percent failed to start one or more of the vaccine series, and some 17 percent started but did not complete all their vaccinations. In this last group, most children fell one to three doses short of completing their vaccinations. The reasons varied but included family moves (especially to a different state), insurance problems and lack of transportation to medical providers. Also, children in large families (four or more children) and those in lower-income households were more likely not to have gotten all required doses. The study also notes that some children may have missed vaccine doses because of parental hesitancy.