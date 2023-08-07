How cycling can be a great — and safe — exercise as you get older

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Consumer Reports has no financial relationship with any advertisers on this site. Hopping on a bike may make you more nervous than when you were a kid, but don’t let that stop you. Cycling is one of the best ways to exercise as you get older. Live well every day with tips and guidance on food, fitness and mental health, delivered to your inbox every Thursday. ArrowRight “It’s low impact, so it’s often easier than walking or running, especially for those with osteoarthritis or other orthopedic issues,” says Kyle Timmerman, an associate professor of kinesiology, nutrition and health at the Miami University of Ohio and an avid cyclist.

Riding outside also improves stability, balance and spatial awareness. Some considerations can help make your ride safer and more enjoyable, especially if you haven’t been out for a ride for some time.

Choose the right bike

“If you’re comfortable on the bike, you’re going to ride more and enjoy it more,” says Leta Highsmith, a cycling instructor certified by the League of American Bicyclists. You can try out different bikes at a local cycling shop and get expert advice on the fit. Consider a three-wheeler if you have balance concerns or a recumbent bike if you have back problems.

Pedal-assist electric bikes are also an option. With extra power, you can go farther and climb hills faster but still get a workout. A 2020 study found that riders who traded regular bikes for e-bikes rode more than four times as many miles a day. Even if you already have a bike, getting it properly adjusted and tuned up can make a big difference, Timmerman says.

Safety strategies

A bike helmet is essential for your safety. But in general, the more prepared you are for cycling, the less likely you are to experience a fall or a crash where you’ll end up relying on that helmet.

Here’s how to reduce your risk of injury while riding.

Skip solo rides. Instead of cycling alone, consider riding with an organized group or taking a class. Go to Instead of cycling alone, consider riding with an organized group or taking a class. Go to Bikeleague.org (the League of American Bicyclists) to find classes where you can learn to navigate obstacles and ensure your bike functions properly.

Be seen. “One of the top causes of accidents is motorists not seeing you,” Timmerman says. Get lights on the front and back of your bike and use them even during the day. You should also wear reflective gear and bright colors like yellow.

Add mirrors. With a bike- or helmet-mounted mirror, you don’t have to take your eyes off the road to see cars or other riders approaching from behind.

Secure loose clothing. Long tops or jackets can get caught in your back wheel, and loose pants can jam your chain. Tuck them in or choose more form-fitting clothes. Consider investing in padded bike shorts, which can help prevent chafing.

Choose the safest route. Start on car-free park paths or trails, especially if traffic makes you nervous or you’re unsteady. As you build confidence and ability, you can venture onto streets, but stick to low-traffic areas or places with bike lanes.

Follow the rules. Remember that traffic laws and signals apply to cyclists, too.

Alert others. When you’re approaching others, let them know you’re coming. Ring a bell or shout “on your left” before passing. Surprise encounters can lead to collisions or falls. Signal with a hand when you’re making a turn or stopping.

Get a better helmet fit

A bike helmet can protect you from serious injuries if you fall. The right fit is critical, though. Try on a helmet before you buy it so you can check the fit. Here’s how.

Adjust the side straps. The helmet should not obstruct your vision or rock back and forth when you shake your head. The front should be no more than the width of two fingers above your brow. Each side strap should form a V, with your ear in between.

Adjust the chin strap. Only a finger or two should be able to slip between it and your chin. When you open your mouth wide, your jaw should pull the strap down.

