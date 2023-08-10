Raising a healthy eater and moving faster: The week in Well+Being

Listen 4 min Share Comment on this story Comment

The science of raising a healthy eater

I grew up in a household of disordered eating, food battles and unhealthy meals. I wanted to do better for my own child.

So I turned to science. Researchers have spent a lot of time observing children’s eating habits and learning how adult behaviors can influence them, for good or bad. It turns out that many of the well-meaning efforts we make as parents to encourage healthful eating can backfire.

After talking with various researchers over the years and writing about what I learned, I acted on it. I filled my house with healthful food and let my child make decisions about what she wanted to eat. We didn’t fight if she didn’t clean her plate, and there were no rewards for eating vegetables (a common food mistake parents make). If she didn’t want to try something, I tried to model good habits by tasting it and eating it enthusiastically. And I didn’t make a big deal out of dessert. Sometimes it was fruit. Sometimes it was a trip to get ice cream.

My child is now an adult. She eats a varied and healthful diet and doesn’t exhibit any of the disordered eating I learned from my mom. I’m happy to have broken this cycle. And it’s the reason I wanted to write this week about the science of raising a healthy eater as part of our special children’s health report.

Pick up the pace!

There’s some great news this week about how moving just a little faster can lower your risk for cancer.

We’re not talking about formal exercise. This study focused on people who hurried up the stairs, ran to catch a bus or hustled across a mall parking lot. The researchers used activity-tracker data for more than 22,000 men and women, and found that those who moved fast for at least three minutes a day were about 30 percent less likely to die of many types of cancer than people who almost always strolled gently from place to place. And the effect was seen even if none of them otherwise exercised.

To learn more, read the full report from Your Move columnist Gretchen Reynolds.

Should you let your dog lick your face?

This week, a reader asks about whether she should allow her dog to lick her face.

I’m a lifelong dog owner, and I learned a few things. The risk of getting sick from a friendly lick are very low, but sometimes those general, flu-like symptoms we experience from time to time might be from close contact with your dog’s mouth.

To learn more, read our latest Ask a Doctor column. Our columnist is Trisha S. Pasricha, a physician at Massachusetts General Hospital and an instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School. And she’s ready to answer your questions! Use our Ask a Doctor form to submit a question, and we may answer it in a future column.

