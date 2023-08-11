Diseases caused by bug bites are on the rise, with growing concern about red-meat allergy and other illnesses associated with tick bites and new reports of mosquitoes carrying malaria and West Nile virus in the United States.
Don’t like DEET? Here are other ways to stop mosquitoes and ticks.
Experts say DEET is safe and can protect against diseases. Still, some people prefer not to use it.
But choosing an insect repellent to spray on skin and clothes isn’t always easy. The Washington Post spoke with more than a dozen experts about how to prevent bug bites. Here’s what they said.
Read more from Well+Being
Well+Being shares news and advice for living well every day. Sign up for our newsletter to get tips directly in your inbox.
Birds and their songs are good for our mental health.
Avoid these four mistakes when you’re lonely.
Should you stop using sugar substitutes?
Older athletes share tips on exercising as you age.
Fake sign language on TikTok has deaf people worried.