End of summer, cleaning tips and garlic: The week in Well+Being

Say goodbye to the season’s fun and get organized indoors before the crush of fall events

By
August 31, 2023 at 7:00 p.m. EDT
An illustration of five people walking in a line. The people towards the left are holding beach gear like towels and umbrellas. The people towards the right are holding school supplies like books and an apple.
(Abbey Lossing for The Washington Post)
3 min

Happy almost-Labor Day weekend! I hope you’ve made some fun plans. This week, we’re writing about the dreaded deep clean, how to peel garlic, freaky hole anxiety and our weekly “joy” snacks. But before that …

This week’s must-reads:

  • Planning surgery? A high-intensity “prehab” exercise routine can help recovery.
  • Cats and dogs get dementia. Here’s how to spot the signs.
  • A deadly tick-borne epidemic is raging. Dogs are the key to ending it.
  • Sesame oil belongs in your pantry. Here’s how to use it.
  • One of the best things you’ll read this week. Writer Amy Ettinger writes about dying at 49 with no regrets.

Fall cleaning tips

For many people, the end of summer means saying goodbye to the season’s fun and making a last gasp of effort to get organized indoors before the crush of back-to-school and fall events.

Our Home You Own team is here to help. I’m going to spend my weekend taking advice from the pros on the “dreaded deep clean.”

Home You Own asked professional house cleaners and other cleaning experts to divulge their best advice for cleaning an entire home both quickly and thoroughly. The result is a cleaning road map that will get you through your next whole-house scrub-down as efficiently as possible.

And if you’re bringing in reinforcements, don’t miss The 7 things house cleaners wish all clients would do.

Five ways to peel garlic

My favorite news-I-can-really-use this week came from our food editor, Joe Yonan, who shared five ways to peel garlic. Shaking between two bowls? I had no idea! The microwave? Who knew? Click on the link to watch Joe in action, and I hope you’ll take a moment to follow us on TikTok! (And if you’ve got a garlic hack we missed, let me know!)

@washingtonpostwellbeing

Washington Post Food editor Joe Yonan demonstrates five ways to peel garlic. #garlic #tipsandtricks

♬ original sound - Well+Being by Washington Post - The Post's Well+Being

Why do tiny holes freak me out?

Here’s this week’s Ask a Doctor question: Seeing tiny holes — like the kind on some fruits or plants — makes my skin crawl. What’s going on with me?

Some people have negative reactions to tiny, clustered holes. This is known as trypophobia. Visual triggers include lotus seed pods, bubbles surfacing on a pancake on the griddle and even the iPhones with clustered camera lenses. To learn more, read our latest Ask a Doctor column.

Our columnist is Trisha S. Pasricha, a physician at Massachusetts General Hospital and an instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School. And she’s ready to answer your questions! Use our Ask a Doctor form to submit a question, and we may answer it in a future column.

Find your joy snack!

Here are a few things that brought us joy this week.

  • Enjoy the super blue moon. This week Post photographers captured the beauty of the blue moon spectacle (spoiler alert: It’s not actually blue) as well as great photos of Simone Biles, the World Dog Show and the international gravy wrestling championships.
  • What if your oldest friend was a chicken? Our Inspired Life team wants you to meet Peanut, the world’s oldest chicken.
  • Go on a pizza quest. Use this tool to find the best pizza in your area.
  • Make an end-of-summer cocktail. How to shake four ingredients into a superb daiquiri.
  • Need an electric head massager? Or an automated pepper mill? Our tech team brings you 7 of their favorite things.

Want to know more about “joy” snacks? Our Brain Matters columnist Richard Sima explains. You can also read this story as a comic.

Please let us know how we are doing. Email me at wellbeing@washpost.com. You can also find us on TikTok.

