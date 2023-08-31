End of summer, cleaning tips and garlic: The week in Well+Being

Listen 3 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Our Home You Own team is here to help. I’m going to spend my weekend taking advice from the pros on the “dreaded deep clean.”

Home You Own asked professional house cleaners and other cleaning experts to divulge their best advice for cleaning an entire home both quickly and thoroughly. The result is a cleaning road map that will get you through your next whole-house scrub-down as efficiently as possible.

And if you’re bringing in reinforcements, don’t miss The 7 things house cleaners wish all clients would do.

Five ways to peel garlic

My favorite news-I-can-really-use this week came from our food editor, Joe Yonan, who shared five ways to peel garlic. Shaking between two bowls? I had no idea! The microwave? Who knew? Click on the link to watch Joe in action, and I hope you’ll take a moment to follow us on TikTok! (And if you’ve got a garlic hack we missed, let me know!)

Why do tiny holes freak me out?

Here’s this week’s Ask a Doctor question: Seeing tiny holes — like the kind on some fruits or plants — makes my skin crawl. What’s going on with me?

Advertisement

Some people have negative reactions to tiny, clustered holes. This is known as trypophobia. Visual triggers include lotus seed pods, bubbles surfacing on a pancake on the griddle and even the iPhones with clustered camera lenses. To learn more, read our latest Ask a Doctor column.

Share this article Share

Our columnist is Trisha S. Pasricha, a physician at Massachusetts General Hospital and an instructor in medicine at Harvard Medical School. And she’s ready to answer your questions! Use our Ask a Doctor form to submit a question, and we may answer it in a future column.

Find your joy snack!

Here are a few things that brought us joy this week.

Want to know more about “joy” snacks? Our Brain Matters columnist Richard Sima explains. You can also read this story as a comic.

Please let us know how we are doing. Email me at wellbeing@washpost.com. You can also find us on TikTok.