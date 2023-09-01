Listen 6 min Share Comment on this story Comment

Many of us have had difficult conversations that provoke anxiety, and we may dread the ones we need to have — with a family member about political issues when we disagree; with a supervisor about having too many projects on our plate; or with a preteen about their excessive screen time.

Any conversation in which we feel vulnerable or confused, care deeply about the issues at stake, or worry that the relationship will be hurt has the potential to be difficult. Anything that feels tough to you — no matter how big or small — qualifies. If it keeps you up at night, it’s difficult.

Let’s get the bad news out of the way first: Difficult conversations aren’t going away. You don’t outgrow them or get promoted past them. As long as we interact with other humans, the differences, disagreements, hopes and fears that give rise to such conversations will always be with us.

Now for some good news: Nothing turns hard conversations into easy ones, but there are tools and mind-sets that can reduce anxiety and increase the chances the conversation will be productive. Here are two strategies you can begin to use right away.

Have a two-way ‘learning conversation’

Think of a difficult conversation that might be on your to-do list.

The first thing you may think of is the person with whom you have a problem or concern, and just thinking of this person in this context may cause you anxiety. As you imagine the dialogue, you may focus on what you need to tell the other person: “You hurt me” or “This wasn’t fair” or “You’re wrong.”

These thoughts are normal, and we all have them. The problem arises when we start thinking of the conversation in terms of delivering a message, as if it were a package. We think: “I need to deliver my message — that what they did was unfair — and my job will be done.”

When you are arguing with a family member over politics, for instance, you may feel the need to share facts to convince them that they are wrong. With a supervisor, you may be tempted to declare that you are going to turn down new projects. And you may want to tell your preteen that excessive screen time is negatively affecting their schoolwork and health, which is not acceptable.

This message delivery model, however, is flawed. When we are in message delivery mode, we are stating the problem and implied solution, often before we fully understand how the other person sees things or why they are behaving as they are. Meaningful problem-solving is limited or missing entirely, and as with many conversations, we have two talkers and no listeners.

Try having a two-way learning conversation instead. Ask questions to understand the other person’s views and actively listen to their answers. When you listen to their thoughts and feelings, they will be more likely to listen to yours — not because it might seem like the fair thing to do, but because we all become better at taking in information when we aren’t sitting on our own strong unexpressed thoughts and feelings.

Productive conversations are those in which people feel heard, understood and, ideally, respected.

Use a mediation strategy

We all know the saying that there are two sides to every story, but in our disputes and arguments, we tend to see the two sides as a right side and a wrong side. We begin a difficult conversation by describing why our side is right. This, though, makes the other side wrong, and they often respond by defending themselves. Ten seconds into the conversation, we’re already talking past each other.

A second option seems even worse: starting with their version of things, in which we’re the ones who are in the wrong.

There is, however, a way to start a conversation so that it has the greatest chance of being productive. Every dispute or disagreement has a hidden third story, one told by a mediator or a neutral friend or colleague. Their role is to be fair and helpful to both sides, and that’s tricky. If each party thinks they are right, how can a mediator describe the problem in a way approved of by both parties?

Mediators have a strategy: They take the value judgment out of their description but leave the gap between the two views. Instead of using words such as right and wrong or better and worse, they observe that each person sees things differently and outline those differences.

You can start your own difficult conversation from the third story. For example, when talking with a relative about politics, instead of starting with “Your view on taxation is greedy and simplistic,” you could begin from the third story: “We see this question of taxation differently. Let’s explore where we see it differently and why.” You can then discuss whether your differences relate to different facts, values, life experiences or fears. Your goal isn’t to persuade the other person to change their views (which they won’t do based on a brief conversation anyway) but rather to sketch out the contours of the disagreement.

Instead of saying to your boss, “I have too many projects, so give the next one to someone else,” you could say: “I’m working on four projects simultaneously and staying until 10 every night. I want to discuss how projects get assigned and what makes sense for me given my current workload.” This will help you get to the root of the problem, and it allows room for creative problem-solving. It could be, for example, that rather than cutting back on your projects, you get a new team member or are given better equipment.

With your child, instead of reiterating a rule — “no screen time after 6 p.m. on school days” — you might start with: “We have a lot of conflict and disagreement around screen time. We’ve set up rules, and you are upset with them. Let’s talk about the purpose of the rules and your experience with trying to follow them.”

The goal of each of these conversations is for each person to better understand the other. Then deeper problem-solving can follow. Having a conversation where you really listen to the other person doesn’t mean giving up any of your power. You can state your expectations and clarify rules, but because you’ve taken the other person’s experience into account, it’s more likely that you will find a mutually satisfactory solution, with less anxiety and dread.

Sheila Heen and Douglas Stone are graduates of Harvard Law School and have been teaching negotiation there for almost 30 years. They are co-authors (along with Bruce Patton) of “Difficult Conversations: How to Discuss What Matters Most” (Penguin). An updated and revised third edition of the book was published Aug. 22.