Q: I love playing pickleball but am worried I might get injured. What’s my injury risk when I play? How can I prevent getting hurt?
I’ve seen more injuries from pickleball than walking and swimming. But don’t let that deter you from playing. The benefits — moving, having fun, building a community — far outweigh the risks.
So what should you watch out for? In pickleball, we see repetitive-use injuries, especially in the wrist and elbow, and sudden injuries from quick ballistic movements. Injuries commonly occur when lunging forward for a low shot, which can cause straining to a calf or hamstring.
Here’s what to know about common injuries from pickleball and how to treat them.
How to treat common pickleball injuries
- Calf strain: Also known as “tennis leg,” calf strain is often described by patients as feeling like being kicked in the calf. It commonly occurs when lunging forward for a low shot. Once you hobble off the court, check with your doctor to make sure this is a calf strain, which heals without surgery, and not an Achilles rupture, which is more serious. The age-old adage of RICE (rest, ice, compression and elevation) to treat injuries has been updated to MICE (movement, ice, compression and elevation) in the first 24-48 hours after injury. Although there’s some controversy about the use of ice with acute injuries, it does reduce pain, so I tell my patients to ice the sore muscle for five to 10 minutes. Once you’re through the initial stages, ice doesn’t seem to help as much, but gradual movement and compression do. Depending on severity, calf strains can take anywhere from one to four months to heal.
- Hamstring strain: This usually also occurs when lunging forward for a low shot, but it takes longer to heal than a calf strain. The treatment depends on the location of the injury. The top of the hamstring where the tendon comes off the ischial tuberosity (sit bone) takes months to heal, while an injury in the middle of the muscle can heal in weeks. In all cases, starting some gentle movement like riding a stationary bike and starting a graduated strength program can help speed healing.
- Wrist injury: These occur with pickleball due to the twisting of the wrist, similar to ping pong. The most common injuries are tendinitis in the wrist, best treated initially with a wrist splint and rest for a couple of weeks. If the pain persists, get it checked out.
- Elbow injury: Pain around the elbow (commonly known as tennis elbow) is less common in pickleball than in tennis, but it can still happen. This is generally tendinitis on the outside part of the elbow and is best treated with backing off playing for a week or two. A physical therapist can prescribe wrist and forearm stretches.
- Achilles’ tendon rupture: This is among the more serious type of pickleball injuries. Tendons, which connect muscles to bones, are difficult to heal because they have a poor blood supply. This injury is often treated with surgery, followed by physical therapy. It can take months or even a year to heal.
How can I prevent pickleball injuries?
With pickleball, the key to staying on the court and not in physical therapy is recognizing the warning signs. Small muscle cramps often precede a more serious injury, as does an overall sense of fatigue. If this is happening to you, back off for a bit and rest until you feel ready.
Before starting a game, do dynamic warm-ups — like jogging in place, jumping jacks, walking lunges and air squats.
Stronger and more pliable muscles mean less injuries. In addition to warming up the body, I have my patients bring their foam roller or massage gun to the pickleball court and use it before they play.
Prioritize strength training. I prescribe strength training for all of my patients, from 10-year-olds to 80-year-olds. But this is especially important for aging players. As we age, our muscles get weaker. For this reason, a quick lunge to the left to get a shot in a 20-year-old player may go unnoticed, while the same shot in a 60-year-old can result in a two-month injury from tearing a calf muscle.
Getting out to play pickleball is great for your health, and I’d rather see you on the court than in my office. To make pickleball as safe as possible, it’s important to understand your body’s limits and to employ strategies to keep yourself from getting injured.
Trisha Pasricha, MD, MPH, will return soon. Jordan D. Metzl is a sports medicine physician at Hospital for Special Surgery in New York. He is the author of five books on the intersection of medicine and fitness, including “The Athlete’s Book of Home Remedies.”
