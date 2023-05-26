The worst part of tick season is upon us, and officials are warning that tick-borne illnesses such as Powassan virus disease are on the rise.
What to know about the Powassan virus disease, a tick-borne illness
The rare ailment, which tends to be much more serious than Lyme disease, is on the rise
Annemarie Weymouth said her husband didn’t find a tick before his symptoms started, and the couple didn’t know about the Powassan virus before his diagnosis.
“My husband and I, we have cats, we’re aware of ticks, we did tick checks, we knew of Lyme disease,” she said. “I’ll be honest, I’d never heard of Powassan.”
Even more alarming, Weymouth said, was how unfamiliar the medical professionals who treated her husband seemed to be with Powassan. He was in a hospital for weeks before they found the cause of his symptoms.
“We’re literally covered for ticks in Maine,” she said. “I don’t know why it’s not a bigger thing.”
We asked experts some common questions about Powassan virus disease. Here is what they said.
