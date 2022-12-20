How to bike safely through the dark winter months

Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

As the days grow shorter and colder, many bicyclists end up stowing their bikes. But with a little planning and the right safety gear, you don’t have to give up biking through the winter, even in the snow.

(TWP) Consider Oulu, Finland, a city of about 200,000 people where there’s snow on the ground around 170 days a year, the warmest average temperature is about -6 degrees Celsius (21 degrees Fahrenheit) in the winter, and some months have less than five hours of sunlight per day. But that doesn’t keep people off their bikes. Harri Vaarala, a traffic engineer for the city, notes that about 1 in 8 trips are taken on a bike. Cycling through the winter is “nothing special” for those who live in Oulu, he said. We asked a range of bike experts, from academics to bike shop workers, how to cycle safely through the winter. Here’s what they said.

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

What should I wear while biking in the dark?

(TWP) (TWP) (TWP) Biking can be riskier in the winter months, when there is less daylight. In the United States, 29 percent of bicycle fatalities during the winter were between 6 and 9 p.m., according to a 2020 report. Some locales such as Ann Arbor, Mich. require cyclists to have lights or reflectors on their bike. But experts say that doesn’t go far enough. “You’ve got to do more than you think you need to be seen,” said Sean O’Connor, author of the REI guide to biking through the winter. “Everybody looks good in black — except at night when you’re riding a bike.” Rick Tyrrell, a professor of psychology at Clemson University who studies human vision and perception, has examined the most effective methods for drivers to notice cyclists and pedestrians. “The data are really clear that the frequency with which pedestrians and bicyclists are killed increases dramatically at night,” Tyrrell said. “It really is a situation where our ability to see is what’s limiting safety.” During the day, bright yellow or orange fluorescent vests make use of the ultraviolet light radiating from the sun, converting the imperceivable light into the vibrant colors we see. But car headlights don’t radiate ultraviolet light, so fluorescent colors don’t stand out at night like they do during the day. In the dark, fluorescent vests don’t provide the same degree of visual contrast needed for drivers to spot cyclists. Retroreflective patches and bands are more effective in the dark because the material sends a car’s light straight back to the driver. “We’re just taking advantage of the light that’s coming from the headlights and making it more useful,” Tyrrell said. Tyrrell said human perception is especially sensitive to the movement of other humans. So he recommends that in addition to a safety vest, cyclists wear retroreflective material on their arms, ankles and legs to show the body in motion. “The important thing is to help the drivers see that counter-phase, up-down motion,” Tyrrell said.

Afrodesia McCannon, who teaches at NYU and co-leads Black Girls Do Bike in New York City, regularly bikes 50 minutes from Queens to Manhattan. McCannon said she looks drivers in the eye and gives them the “New York City look” to make sure they notice her.

“I just assume whatever car is near me cannot see me, and I act accordingly,” McCannon said. “I don’t try to beat anybody to the light.”

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

What kind of bike can I ride in the snow?

Anders Swanson, a board member of the Winter Cycling Federation, said “one of the biggest myths” is that it’s hard to ride a bike in the winter. He points to the many Scandinavian cities friendly to year-round cycling because the government has invested in the infrastructure.

(TWP) (TWP) (TWP) “Even just this idea that winter is the Achilles’ heel of cycling is just wrong,” Swanson said. He notes that you don’t need a fancy bike to ride in the winter. That old cruiser in your garage may be the best option if you feel comfortable and confident riding it. In snowy conditions, your wheels may start to kick up the slush of snow on the ground. You can add fenders to your frame to shield you (and your clothes) from the splatter. Chris Huff-Hanson, a winter-cycling educator who works at Freewheel Bike in Minneapolis, said if you’re dealing with snow “more than two months a year,” you may want to invest in a fat bike — a bike with thick tires that provide more surface area to grip the ground. Alternatively, you can buy studded tires for the bike you already own and swap them in once it starts to snow, Huff-Hanson said. The melt from the snow and the chemicals on the road can be corrosive to any bike frame. Clean your bike regularly and consider treating the frame with protective coating, he said.

Your bike’s tire pressure drops over time, and the colder weather will cause the air inside the tire to condense. Low tire pressure can lead to sloppy steering, or a “pinch flat,” if you hit a curb or sharp corner.

Keep the air pressure “in the middle or lower end” of the acceptable range for your tires, O’Connor said. That little bit of give will create more traction.

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

How cold is too cold to ride a bike?

(TWP) (TWP) (TWP) Everyone has a “bottom temperature” they’ll endure, Huff-Hanson said. Whether it’s too cold to bike depends on how cold you get and how long your commute takes. Keep your head, hands and feet warm. Huff-Hanson has a three-layer system that includes a hat, headband and balaclava for his head, packs a half-dozen handwarmers, and doubles up on socks. Invest in heavy gloves that allow your hands to move around. And buy pogies for your bike, which are mittens for your handlebars. Chelsea Strate, a professional winter fat bike racer who lives in Minneapolis, said she uses a three-tier system of layering — a wicking base layer, an insulating middle layer and an outer shield. The moisture wicking fabric keeps your skin dry as you sweat, to avoid hypothermia. “Sweat is the enemy here,” she said.

Merino wool is a popular choice. “Do not wear cotton. When it gets wet, it does not stay warm,” Strate said.

Swanson, who lives in Winnipeg, Manitoba, said he often recommends that first-timers should go for a bike ride when they’re not in a rush to make it to work or school.

“Go grab a coffee with a friend on a Sunday,” Swanson said. “You might be surprised at how easy it is to keep your bike upright with an inch of snow on the ground.”

Salla Kangas, a neurobiology researcher at the University of Oulu, said to pick a route that’s most convenient and start biking. Kangas, her partner and their daughter bike to and from work and school.

[How to pick a warm winter coat]

(TWP) “Car owners have to dig their cars out of the snow,” Kangas said. “With a bike, you just take the bike and go.”

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

[Sign up for the Well+Being newsletter, your source of expert advice and simple tips to help you live well every day]