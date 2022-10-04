Coffee vs. tea smackdown

Round 8 Longevity

Coffee and tea lovers rejoice! Coffee and tea drinkers tend to live longer than people who don’t drink either beverage.

For tea drinkers, both green and black tea are associated with greater longevity. In one recent study, scientists followed a half million people over a 14-year period and found that people who drank at least two cups of tea daily had a 9 to 13 percent lower risk of dying during the study period compared to non-tea drinkers. The study was carried out in the United Kingdom, where most of the tea-drinkers consumed black tea. But large studies of green-tea drinkers have reached similar findings.

Black tea and especially green tea are rich in polyphenols and other beneficial compounds, “and these compounds could potentially reduce stress and inflammation in the body,” said Maki Inoue-Choi, a staff scientist at the National Institutes of Health and lead author of the recent tea study. More research is needed to understand the potential mechanisms involved.

As for coffee, a July study followed almost 172,000 people and found that those who drank 2.5 to 4.5 cups of coffee per day had a 30 percent lower likelihood of dying during the roughly seven years of the study compared to people who didn’t drink coffee. Even those who drank their coffee with a teaspoon of sugar seemed to gain a benefit.

These studies come with an important limitation: They are observational, meaning they can’t prove causation. But tea and coffee provide so many health benefits that it’s reasonable to conclude that they could lower your odds of an early death, say experts. Chopra at Harvard Medical School pointed out that at least five large studies in leading medical journals have now shown that coffee drinkers have lower mortality rates. “These studies keep coming and coming,” he said.

This round is a draw.