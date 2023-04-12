Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

Are you ableist? Take our quiz to learn more about disability bias. Research shows that unconscious bias against disabled people is common, but experts say it is difficult to recognize.

Can you recognize when you’re being ableist? Even well-meaning people can exhibit unconscious bias against people with disabilities.

Ableism is rooted in the assumption that non-disabled people are the ideal. The Washington Post consulted 25 disabled activists and scholars, including representatives from several national disability organizations, to create a quiz that can help someone learn more about ableist thinking.

Read each example and think about how you would typically react to the situation. Then read how people in the disability community feel about the same scenarios.

Scenario 1 You see a blind woman at a busy intersection with no audible pedestrian signal. What do you do? Ask her if she would like help Avoid her. You’re not sure how to approach a blind person Introduce yourself, and take her arm to help her cross Not quite. This choice suggests you may have bias.

Scenario 2 A friend’s adult daughter has an intellectual disability and is pregnant. The family is financially stable. What do you say to your friend? Suggest genetic testing and possibly abortion if the child would be similarly disabled Suggest adoption, and ask her if she has thought about her daughter’s ability to raise a child Congratulate her and offer support if she needs it Not quite. This choice suggests you may have bias.

Scenario 3 You’re making medical decisions for a friend with life-threatening injuries but no advance directive. How would you advise doctors? Ask for lifesaving measures in all situations except brain death Ask for lifesaving measures except in the case of paralysis from the neck down Ask for lifesaving measures except in the case of a brain injury and cognitive disability Not quite. This choice suggests you may have bias.

Scenario 4 You see a story on Facebook about a teen, who has cerebral palsy, elected prom king. What is your reaction? You share the post because it’s heartwarming that teens would elect him prom king You find it inspiring that a person can overcome their disability and accomplish great things You feel happy for the teenage boy, and you move on Not quite. This choice suggests you may have bias.

Scenario 5 You see someone on a dating app who is attractive and shares your interests. Then you realize they have a physical disability. What do you do? Be honest with yourself if you don’t think you can date someone with a disability Ask them on a date and see where it goes You realize this person has probably been rejected by others and decide to go on a date Not quite. This choice suggests you may have bias.

Scenario 6 You’ve found a job candidate with the right experience. Then they tell you they are deaf and request transcription or interpreting services. What would you do? Ask if they can do the interview without these accommodations Cancel the interview. You feel bad about it, but you don’t think a deaf person could do the job Call human resources to help set up the requested accommodations Not quite. This choice suggests you may have bias.

Scenario 7 Which of these terms would you use for your child if they had autism and required some support? Autistic and disabled Special needs and differently abled You choose not to label your child Not quite. This choice suggests you may have bias.

