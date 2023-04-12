Are you ableist? Take our quiz to learn more about disability bias.
Research shows that unconscious bias against disabled people is common, but experts say it is difficult to recognize.
Can you recognize when you’re being ableist? Even well-meaning people can exhibit unconscious bias against people with disabilities.
Ableism is rooted in the assumption that non-disabled people are the ideal. The Washington Post consulted 25 disabled activists and scholars, including representatives from several national disability organizations, to create a quiz that can help someone learn more about ableist thinking.
Read each example and think about how you would typically react to the situation. Then read how people in the disability community feel about the same scenarios.
Scenario 1You see a blind woman at a busy intersection with no audible pedestrian signal. What do you do?
Scenario 2A friend’s adult daughter has an intellectual disability and is pregnant. The family is financially stable. What do you say to your friend?
Scenario 3You’re making medical decisions for a friend with life-threatening injuries but no advance directive. How would you advise doctors?
Scenario 4You see a story on Facebook about a teen, who has cerebral palsy, elected prom king. What is your reaction?
Scenario 5You see someone on a dating app who is attractive and shares your interests. Then you realize they have a physical disability. What do you do?
Scenario 6You’ve found a job candidate with the right experience. Then they tell you they are deaf and request transcription or interpreting services. What would you do?
Scenario 7Which of these terms would you use for your child if they had autism and required some support?
