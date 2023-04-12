Are you ableist? Are you ableist?

Are you ableist? Take our quiz to learn more about disability bias.

Research shows that unconscious bias against disabled people is common, but experts say it is difficult to recognize.

Can you recognize when you’re being ableist? Even well-meaning people can exhibit unconscious bias against people with disabilities.

Ableism is rooted in the assumption that non-disabled people are the ideal. The Washington Post consulted 25 disabled activists and scholars, including representatives from several national disability organizations, to create a quiz that can help someone learn more about ableist thinking.

Read each example and think about how you would typically react to the situation. Then read how people in the disability community feel about the same scenarios.

Scenario 1
You see a blind woman at a busy intersection with no audible pedestrian signal. What do you do?

Not quite. This choice suggests you may have bias.

Scenario 2
A friend’s adult daughter has an intellectual disability and is pregnant. The family is financially stable. What do you say to your friend?

Not quite. This choice suggests you may have bias.

Scenario 3
You’re making medical decisions for a friend with life-threatening injuries but no advance directive. How would you advise doctors?

Not quite. This choice suggests you may have bias.

Scenario 4
You see a story on Facebook about a teen, who has cerebral palsy, elected prom king. What is your reaction?

Not quite. This choice suggests you may have bias.

Scenario 5
You see someone on a dating app who is attractive and shares your interests. Then you realize they have a physical disability. What do you do?

Not quite. This choice suggests you may have bias.

Scenario 6
You’ve found a job candidate with the right experience. Then they tell you they are deaf and request transcription or interpreting services. What would you do?

Not quite. This choice suggests you may have bias.

Scenario 7
Which of these terms would you use for your child if they had autism and required some support?

Not quite. This choice suggests you may have bias.

About this story

Illustrations by Oaklee Thiele. She is a disability rights activist, public speaker, writer, and protest artist whose work chronicles life from the disabled perspective and addresses systemic discrimination within academic and artistic institutions.

Art direction by Chelsea Conrad. Design and development by Reuben Fischer-Baum. Additional development by Garland Potts. Design editing by Christian Font. Copy editing by Colleen Neely.