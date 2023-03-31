What does ASMR do to your brain? Watch these videos and find out.

Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

A genre of video called ASMR is an increasingly popular form of online entertainment. Some viewers claim the videos give them pleasurable tingling sensations and help them relax and fall asleep.

ASMR search term interest over time YouTube search in the U.S. 100 80 60 Values represent search interest relative to its highest point. 100 is peak popularity. 40 20 0 2010 MARCH 2023 Source: Google Trends ASMR search term interest over time YouTube search in the U.S. 100 80 60 40 Values represent search interest relative to its highest point. 100 is peak popularity. 20 0 2010 MARCH 2023 Source: Google Trends ASMR search term interest over time YouTube search in the U.S. 100 80 60 40 Values represent search interest relative to its highest point. 100 is peak popularity. 20 0 2010 MARCH 2023 Source: Google Trends

Since 2010, interest in ASMR content has steadily risen on video streaming services such as YouTube.

This story is best experienced with low-battery mode off, audio enabled and headphones on.