Running a marathon? Our training quiz has advice for every fitness level. I’m running a marathon with my son. We’re going to run the same 26.2 miles, but how we get there will be different.

“Mom, we should run a marathon this year,” my son announced recently as he bounced upstairs to where I was lounging on the couch — a darn near perfect metaphor for our current physical states.

Jake is a 21-year-old college rower who claims to hate running. I am a 57-year-old whose first marathon was in 1989, but my most recent was five years, several pandemic pounds and one knee surgery ago.

I have daydreamed about crossing a marathon finish line with him since before he was born. No way am I blowing this chance, I vowed, rickety right knee be damned. I signed us up for a November race.

With fall marathon season about six months away, Jake and I, like tens of thousands of others, are starting to think about training. We’re all running 26.2 miles, but the best way to get there depends on who you are and what you want to accomplish.

We asked coaches, trainers and exercise scientists for advice, and created this quiz to help you get ready to race.

Question 1 of 7 Have you run a marathon before? Nope, I’m a newbie. Yep, I’ve been in the pain cave.

Question 2 of 7 How well does your brain handle long runs? Don’t know, but I’m going to find out soon! Huh? Sorry, I was zoned out during a long run.

Question 3 of 7 What is your goal for the race? Just finish, Baby! I want to hit a certain time.

Question 4 of 7 How much time and energy do you have for training? It’s my life’s priority. I’ll sneak it in among meetings, school plays and laundry. Uh, I’ll train in between other sports.

Question 5 of 7 What’s your injury status? All good, knock wood. Fine now, but I’m injury-prone. My (insert body part here) hurts a little. I’m recovering from an injury, thanks for asking.

Question 6 of 7 How old are you? Under 40 (or so). Over 40 (or so).

Question 7 of 7 What’s the course going to be like? Pancake flat. Rolling. Big hills at bad times. It’ll be a surprise!

Jake and I chose the Richmond Marathon because it’s not far away and the timing fits nicely into his school calendar. It has a few rolling hills, some lovely miles along the James River, and a wind-exposed bridge around Mile 15 that goes on forever.

At least that’s how I remember it.

We first stepped foot — wheels for him — on that course in 2004. He was 2, waiting in his stroller with my husband to cheer for me from the side of the road.

I can still picture his giddy face when I stopped to kiss him just before that bridge. And I can still hear him wail as if the world were ending when I ran away. (In hindsight, my husband and I probably could’ve thought that through a little better.)

Anyway, it’s a nifty bit of symmetry that, if all goes well, his first marathon will be on that course. This time, whether I finish next to him or an hour behind him, I’ll be the one in tears.