‘Am I using too much weed?’ Ask yourself these questions.

How much is too much weed? Experts say if you’re asking yourself whether you’re using too much marijuana, there’s probably a reason.

Maybe a friend or family member said something. Or you’re spending more money on weed than you used to.

We spoke with physicians, cannabis experts and addiction specialists to identify behaviors that could signal a growing dependency on marijuana. As with alcohol, most people who use cannabis recreationally are doing so responsibly. But if you’re not sure, use these questions to reflect on how cannabis — whether smoked, vaped or eaten — fits into your life. (This quiz is not a substitute for medical advice.)

Question 1 of 7 1. What’s been your reason for smoking or using cannabis? Social. I use cannabis with my friends. Sleep. I have trouble getting to sleep and cannabis helps. Stress. I smoke weed to relax.

Question 2 of 7 2. Have you ever tried to take a break from cannabis? No. Why would I do that? Yeah. But it didn’t last. Yes. I’ve stopped for a number of weeks or months.

Question 3 of 7 3. How often do you use more than you intended? Often. It’s easy to overdo it. Sometimes. It happens if I don’t pay attention. Rarely. It’s better in small doses.

Question 4 of 7 4. You get home from a stressful day at work. What do you do next? Turn on mindless television or play a video game. Go to the gym or for a run. Take an edible. Pour a glass of wine. Or eat ice cream.

Question 5 of 7 5. It’s the weekend. One friend wants to get dinner. Another wants to get high. Who do you pick? Pick the friend who also smokes weed. Neither. You’d rather smoke and unwind at home. Pick the friend you haven’t seen in a while.

Question 6 of 7 6. You’re preparing for a week-long vacation. Do you pack a vape pen or edibles? Yes. Some people pack wine; I pack weed. Yes. I would enjoy the trip less without weed. No. I don’t usually bring it on trips.

Question 7 of 7 7. When I have an argument with a partner or family member, it’s often regarding ... Money. The amount I spend and what I choose to spend it on. Chores. I sometimes forget to do tasks around the house. Communication. Sometimes I tune out.

