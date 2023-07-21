Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

Scared of sharks? Take our quiz for, uh, reassurance.

White sharks are returning to Cape Cod to lunch on seals. Sand tiger sharks reportedly were biting July Fourth swimmers off the coast of Long Island. And sharks have been spotted swimming next to people in Florida and California.

Ask shark researchers about the risk of getting bitten, and they have an odd way of reassuring you. Chances are, they say, you’ve already been swimming with sharks and didn’t even know it!

In fact, one of the reasons researchers are so confident humans aren’t “on the menu” is because they’ve tracked how often sharks swim near people without biting them, said Neil Hammerschlag, the owner of Atlantic Shark Expeditions in Nova Scotia.

“We really try to impress on folks that these [shark bites] are mistakes, and they’re rare,” said Greg Skomal, a senior fisheries scientist with the Massachusetts Division of Marine Fisheries. “If they were intentional, we’d have a hell of a lot more.”

Still not convinced? Take the quiz below before you head to the beach.

Question 1 of 10 1. Of the more than 500 species of sharks, only three are responsible for most shark bites. Which of these sharks is not a frequent biter? White Hammerhead Tiger Bull

Question 2 of 10 2. Where was the shark bite capital of the world last year? Florida New York Australia Cape Cod

Question 3 of 10 3. What is the best way to tell if a shark is swimming nearby? Taste the water. If it’s salty, there are sharks. Scan the ocean and look for a shark’s fin above the water. Check for notices from the lifeguards on duty. Play the “Baby Shark” song and see if one shows up.

Question 4 of 10 4. Which of these places are you least likely to encounter a white shark? Relatively shallow, knee-deep water. Shoulder-deep water, where you’re bobbing over waves. Close to seals or a school of fish. Far off the coast, alongside fishing boats.

Question 5 of 10 5. Which one of these statements about sharks is true? Some sharks can actually get a tan in the sun. Sharks can smell a drop of blood in an Olympic-size pool of water. Sharks have one set of teeth for life. Peeing in the ocean or swimming during your period can attract sharks.

Question 6 of 10 6. What can I do to reduce the chance of a shark encounter? Stay close to shore. Stay in groups, whether you’re swimming, surfing, etc. Avoid swimming in murky water or at dawn or dusk. All of the above.

Question 7 of 10 7. Are sharks scared of dolphins? Yes No

Question 8 of 10 8. Which of these water enthusiasts top the list for shark bites? Swimmers Surfers Divers Boaters

Question 9 of 10 9. When a shark bites a human, how many bites does the shark typically take? One. Two. Three. There’s no discernible pattern.

Question 10 of 10 10. If a shark approaches, you should ... Kick and splash to scare the shark away. Take a lesson from Batman and spray a shark repellent. Swim away as fast as you can. Turn and face the shark. Then, slowly swim away.

Your shark IQ

7-10: Great job! You’ve been paying attention during Shark Week!

4-6: Not bad, but you probably won’t win on shark trivia night.

0-3: Needs work. “Jaws” was not a documentary.

And remember: The ancestors of today’s sharks were swimming before dinosaurs roamed. The sharks were here first.