Patients were told their voices could disappear. They turned to AI to save them.
Artificial intelligence can re-create voices that may have otherwise been lost to disease
headphones This story is best experienced with sound0
The new technology is giving ALS patients like Ron Brady the chance to sound more like themselves.
0
Read more from Well+Being
Well+Being shares news and advice for living well every day. Sign up for our newsletter to get tips directly in your inbox.
Eating like a centenarian can help you live a longer life.
Waking up frequently at night can harm your health. Here are three ways to improve sleep.
The frequency and color of poop can vary. Most of the time, they shouldn’t cause alarm.
You should avoid kava and 9 other risky dietary supplements.
Try these 6 ways to slow memory decline and lower dementia risk