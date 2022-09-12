Ask a Doctor

Warning: This graphic requires JavaScript. Please enable JavaScript for the best experience.

Do you have a health question you’ve always wondered about? Tell us what’s on your mind. No topic is off limits, and no question is too weird or silly. Wondering why your stomach growls, your eye twitches or hair grows in your ears? We’re on it. We can’t dispense personal medical advice or answer every question, but we can find experts to answer your questions about food, fitness, mental health, body parts, sleep, aging, chronic illness, dental issues and even your pets.

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement Advertisement