Ask a Doctor
Got a health question? We’ll find the right expert to answer it.
Do you have a health question you’ve always wondered about? Tell us what’s on your mind. No topic is off limits, and no question is too weird or silly. Wondering why your stomach growls, your eye twitches or hair grows in your ears? We’re on it. We can’t dispense personal medical advice or answer every question, but we can find experts to answer your questions about food, fitness, mental health, body parts, sleep, aging, chronic illness, dental issues and even your pets.
*Required
What is your question?
Example: Is taking a vitamin D supplement really necessary?*
Do you have any additional information you’d like to share?
Your information
First name*
Last name*
Age*
City*
State
Email*
Phone number
Which best describes your race or ethnicity? (Optional)