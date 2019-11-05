American Horror Story: 1984 (FX at 10) The story progresses after Mr. Jingles’s saga.

Chicago P.D. (NBC at 10) The team must make a tough decision about Darius.

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia (FXX at 10) The gang tries to profit from global warming.

Returning

The Real Housewives of New Jersey (Bravo at 8) Season 10.

Premiere

Scams (Netflix) A well-meaning young man joins a phone-scam operation and gets increasingly embroiled in the underworld.

Back in the Game (CNBC at 10) Alex Rodriguez mentors athletes and entertainers who have fallen on hard times.

Late Night

Conan (TBS at 11) Willem Dafoe, Emily Catalano.

Daily Show/Noah (Comedy Central at 11) Julián Castro.

Tonight Show/Fallon (NBC at 11:34) Henry Golding, Noomi Rapace, Dan White.

Late Show/Colbert (CBS at 11:35) Helen Mirren, Ian McKellen, “MasterChef Junior” contestants.

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC at 11:35) Shia LaBeouf, Lil Rel Howery, Grace Potter.

Late Late Show/Corden (CBS at 12:37) Wiz Khalifa, Zach Woods, Sara Bareilles.

Late Night/Meyers (NBC at 12:37) Jim Gaffigan, Jenny Slate, Muna, Brendan Buckley.

— Nina Zafar

