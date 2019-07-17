The frontwoman of Amyl and the Sniffers is not the sort of performer who holds anything in reserve. Before Amy Taylor sang a note of the Australian punk-revival quartet’s first song, she threw herself into the crowd that filled U Street Music Hall on Tuesday night. Essential to the Sniffers’ appeal is that they implicitly encourage fans to slam dance and crowd surf, and this audience was eager to cooperate. Bouncers scrambled to prevent injuries as bodies went every which way, including parallel to the ceiling on upstretched hands.

The band’s name, which probably began as a play on “Amy,” is a reference to amyl nitrite, a cardiac drug that’s also used recreationally. When inhaled, the substance produces a high that’s intense and short-lived — just like most of the Sniffers’ tunes. Although the group’s self-titled new album includes one track that breaks the four-minute mark, most of them flame out at half that length. Typically, the songs pack into a minute or two a rattling bass line, an abbreviated heavy-metal guitar riff and a shout-along chorus.

The other principal ingredient is one of Taylor’s pithy communiques, mostly declarations of love (“Got You”), hate (“GFY”) or self-love (“I’m Not a Loser”). “I like control,” proclaimed the vocalist in a serrated soprano that was swamped in reverb. She underscored that message with boxer-like moves, her hands often balled into fists. She also stuck out her tongue, wielded the microphone cord like a lasso and occasionally gave the audience the finger. In an outfit that consisted principally of black trunks and a black bra, Taylor was fully in control.

Musically, the Sniffers offer nothing that wasn’t heard during punk’s initial 1970s eruption and subsequent flare-ups. Taylor’s blonde shag suggested the first half of that decade, as did her bandmates’s mullets. The group’s grafting of metal onto punk placed its style a little later — but only a little. Unlike opener Heavy Breathing, a local trio whose jazzy rock instrumentals rely heavily on electronics, the Sniffers don’t need anything from after 1979.

For all but the least experienced listeners, such music works best live. The Sniffers’ recordings can’t supplant those of their many models, but the Ramones, the Damned and the Plasmatics aren’t in the room when the Aussie band plays. There are only noise, commotion and a well-aimed jab to the heart.