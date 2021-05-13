White Sox: Lynn appeared to be struck in the right forearm by Kepler’s grounder in the fourth but stayed on the mound after being examined by a trainer. He said a postgame X-ray showed no deep-tissue injuries. ... RHP Michael Kopech will make his third start of the season in the nightcap of Friday’s split doubleheader against visiting Kansas City. Manager Tony LaRussa said a pitch count won’t be an overwhelming factor for Kopech (2-0, 1.61), who missed the last two seasons due to Tommy John surgery and COVID concerns. The previous two starts also came in doubleheaders.