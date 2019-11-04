Keeping giddy fans and their plastic cups of beer at bay was the only time the Wizards whiffed on defense Monday night.

Washington beat the Detroit Pistons, 115-99, limiting the Pistons to fewer possessions and not allowing center Andre Drummond’s big statistical night to impact the outcome of the game. The Wizards (2-4) held Detroit (3-5) to 41.5 percent shooting on 82 shot attempts — 11 fewer than they hoisted on the other end.

Drummond finished with 15 points and 24 rebounds, but his numbers did not harm the Wizards, who were only outrebounded 42-41.

Bradley Beal poured in 20 points, one of six Wizards players who reached double figures, and added six assists. The Wizards received 53 points from the bench, including double-digit efforts from Troy Brown Jr. (14 points), Moritz Wagner (12) and C.J. Miles (12). Starters Thomas Bryant (14) and Rui Hachimura (12) also joined the double-figure club.

Thomas, making his first start since March 14, 2018, joined Beal in the backcourt and finished with nine points on 4-for-12 shooting and six assists.

At the time of Thomas’s previous start, he was still with the Los Angeles Lakers and just weeks away from having a hip procedure. He spent the next season with the Denver Nuggets, recovering as an afterthought on a team with aspirations of contending in the Western Conference. This summer, when Thomas signed a one-year, veteran-minimum deal with the Wizards, he was eager for this day, to prove his hip issues had passed.

The chip nestled on his shoulder wouldn’t allow Thomas to simply ease back into the rotation the way the Wizards’ medical staff wanted. Thomas, who missed the opening two games rehabilitating from left thumb surgery, played on a minutes restriction but longed for more.

“He’s in the NBA for one reason: He is as tough as nails,” Wizards Coach Scott Brooks said. “He thinks he can play 48. I fight with him many, many, many times already. . . . ‘I don’t need your toughness to help me coach your minutes, but I need your minutes to be played like you’ve played.’”

Against the Pistons, Thomas played a normal rotation for a starting point guard. He stirred in the right amount of facilitation in his 24 minutes while also searching for his own shot within the offense.

The team also activated Miles, who sat out the first five games while recovering from offseason foot surgery.

Their balanced scoring aside, the Wizards needed to show more depth on the other end of the floor. After giving up 290 points over two consecutive losses last week, the Wizards found an opponent more palatable to defend.

Entering the game, Detroit ranked 19th in the NBA in pace, measured by the number of possessions a team has per game, 28th in three-point attempts and 29th in overall field goal attempts. The Pistons play so slow that it’s not unusual to watch Drummond, their 6-foot-11, 279-pound center, traipse up the court to lead a fast break.

So if there was ever a time for the Wizards to work on communicating better in transition, defending the arc and lowering their season average of 121.4 points per game allowed, Monday was it. With the Pistons staying true to their identity, the Wizards looked like a more whole defensive squad.

Washington held Detroit to just 38 points in the second half, including just 17 points during a decisive third quarter in which it turned a two-point halftime lead into an 18-point advantage by the final minute of the period. As Thomas kept cycling near the drinking fans, his teammates continued the bounce-back performance. Wagner blocked three shots in the first five minutes of the quarter, the Pistons wasted other possessions on turnovers, and the Wizards pulled away, snapping a two-game trend of poor defense.

