The new Uighur Human Rights Policy Act, which passed the Senate and House unanimously, drew a furious response from Beijing on Thursday during a delicate moment when Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was meeting in Hawaii with the Communist Party foreign policy director Yang Jiechi.

The network of detention centers in China’s far west, where more than a million ethnic Uighurs, Kazakhs, Kyrgyz and Hui were at one point believed to be held beginning in 2017, has been condemned by the United Nations and other observers as a gross violation of human rights that goes far beyond what China describes as a deradicalization campaign.

In a forthcoming memoir, Bolton describes a 2019 meeting between Trump and Xi in Japan in which Xi defended China’s construction of the camps — and Trump responded by telling Xi it was “exactly the right thing to do” as he sought to close a trade deal with the Chinese, according to an advance copy of Bolton’s book obtained by The Washington Post.

Trump also “pleaded” with Xi to help ensure he would win reelection in 2020, Bolton alleged.

Trump signed the Uighur bill without a ceremony on Wednesday as reports of Bolton’s account emerged. Trump later told the Wall Street Journal that his signing the legislation proved he was in fact tough on China and Bolton was a “liar.”

China’s Foreign Ministry immediately responded to express “strong indignation” that the law interfered with China’s domestic affairs. The Uighur Act “stigmatized Xinjiang’s anti-terrorism, anti-secession, and deradicalization measures,” the Chinese statement said as it warned the United States of unspecified “consequences” as retribution.

Underscoring the profound differences between the two governments as relations deteriorate sharply, the Chinese and Americans offered divergent accounts of the topics they discussed following the seven-hour meeting of their top diplomats at Hickam Air Force Base near Honolulu.

The Chinese readout said Yang expressed China’s willingness to work with the United States but issued stern hands-off warnings about Hong Kong, Xinjiang and Taiwan, the self-ruled island China claims as its territory. Yang accused the U.S. government of “double standards” when it came to criticizing what he described as anti-extremism measures in Xinjiang.

“It is hoped that the U.S. and China will go hand in hand, earnestly implement the important consensus of the two heads of state, and push the relations between the two countries back to the track of coordination, cooperation and stability,” Yang was quoted as saying.

The State Department, meanwhile, said the United States demanded greater reciprocity in trade, security and diplomatic interactions, as well as more transparency and information about the covid-19 pandemic.

Pompeo “stressed important American interests and the need for fully-reciprocal dealings between the two nations across commercial, security, and diplomatic interactions,” the statement said. “He also stressed the need for full transparency and information sharing to combat the ongoing covid-19 pandemic and prevent future outbreaks.”

Meanwhile, U.S. lawmakers and Uighurs celebrated the new law signed by Trump.

“It’s a great day for the Uighur people that for the first time a legislative mandate has been put in place to protect their rights when they are facing an existential threat in China,” said Nury Turkel, a Uighur-American lawyer recently nominated by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) to the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom.

This is a moment for Trump “to demonstrate his commitment to promoting religious freedom in China,” Turkel added, calling on the president to “follow through” with targeted sanctions against Chinese officials responsible for the camps.

The act, introduced by Sens. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.) and Robert Menendez (D-N.J.), requires the U.S. government to compile a report about the extent of the Chinese crackdown in Xinjiang and provide potential individual targets for sanctions under the Global Magnitsky Act. The legislation gives the White House leeway to decide whether it would follow through with sanctions.

Rubio said Wednesday that Trump took a “historic step” in support of Uighur Muslims but did not mention Bolton’s revelations. Democrats, meanwhile, seized on the disclosures to criticize Trump for not being tough enough on China, even though the president’s team has made that a plank of his reelection campaign since the outbreak of covid-19.

Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.), who has introduced a number of proposals targeting China, including measures that would punish officials who undermine Hong Kong’s autonomy and penalize the telecommunications firm Huawei, accused Trump and Republican senators of blocking his legislation.