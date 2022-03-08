The failed attempt to reach European Union territory came less than a week after an unprecedented 2,500 people tried to enter the city, with 491 managing to get across two 6-meter (20-foot) fences onto the Spanish side. That was followed a day later by another push by some 1,200 people, resulting in another 380 crossings.
People fleeing violence or poverty in Sub-Saharan Africa sometimes use mass border incursions to try to reach Melilla and Spain’s other city on the North Africa coast, Ceuta, as a springboard to continental Europe.
The attempts include violent clashes between those crossing and the agents charged to stop them.
___
