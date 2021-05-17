“Chicken brains. You know, chickens have a head. And in there, there’s a brain. And they are delicious little things,” Kruger said. “There’s only one little bite.”
Kruger’s 74-year-old son Greg credits his father’s simple Outback lifestyle for his long life.
Nursing home manger Melanie Calvert said Kruger, who is writing his autobiography, was “probably one of the sharpest residents here.”
“His memory is amazing for a 111-year-old,” Calvert said.
John Taylor, a founder of The Australian Book of Records, confirmed that Kruger had become the oldest-ever Australian man.
The oldest-ever verified Australian was Christina Cook, who died in 2002 aged 114 years and 148 days.