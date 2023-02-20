17 migrants dead, 13 hurt, in bus crash in central Mexico

MEXICO CITY — At least 17 migrants are dead after the bus they were traveling in crashed in the central Mexican state of Puebla, officials said Monday.
Fifteen of the 45 passengers died at the scene, and two more died at a hospital. Five were hospitalized and in critical condition, and eight others apparently suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.
Huerta said all the migrants were adults.
Migrants frequently use trucks and buses to travel through Mexico to reach the U.S. border. Because they are often crammed into unsafe, illegal or clandestine transportation, accidents are not uncommon.
In 2021 a truck carrying migrants overturned on a highway near the southern city of Tuxtla Gutierrez, killing 56 people.