The Washington PostDemocracy Dies in Darkness
World

2 children, woman killed by gunman at Russian kindergarten

By Associated Press
Today at 7:17 a.m. EDT
By Associated Press
Today at 7:17 a.m. EDT
Placeholder while article actions load

MOSCOW — A lawmaker says a gunman has killed two children and a staff member at a kindergarten in Russian.

Citing “preliminary information,” federal lawmaker and former governor Sergei Morozov wrote on the VK social network that a man had entered the kindergarten in the town of Veshkayma in central Russia and shot a female staff member and children, before shooting himself.

Are you on Telegram? Subscribe to our channel for the latest updates on Russia's war in Ukraine.

Local health officials say one other staff member was wounded.

Loading...