2 children, woman killed by gunman at Russian kindergarten
By Associated Press
Today at 7:17 a.m. EDT
MOSCOW — A lawmaker says a gunman has killed two children and a staff member at a kindergarten in Russian.
Citing “preliminary information,” federal lawmaker and former governor Sergei Morozov wrote on the VK social network that a man had entered the kindergarten in the town of Veshkayma in central Russia and shot a female staff member and children, before shooting himself.