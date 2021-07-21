The two inmates are convicted murderers, according to Swedish news agency TT. Media reports said they are demanding a helicopter for their getaway.
“The inmates have been convicted of serious crime. The Swedish Prison and Probation Service’s negotiators, task force and police are on site and the situation is frozen,” the Swedish probations services’ acting security chief Jorgen From Nordin told TT.
The penitentiary is located is Eskilstuna, some 120 kilometers (75 miles) west of the capital, Stockholm.