Detective Inspector Scott Beard said police were called to the house in the suburb of Epsom at about 11:30 a.m. and found three people in critical condition.
Beard said crews provided first aid to two of the injured but both died at the scene. A third critically injured person was taken to a hospital.
Police did not say whether they had identified or arrested a suspect in the killings.
Epsom lawmaker David Seymour said he was shocked and saddened by the deaths. He said there would be many questions, and people in the community would want to know how and why the incident happened.
