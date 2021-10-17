He said prosecutors have opened a criminal investigation into human smuggling.
A coast guard official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not allowed to talk publicly, said the shipwreck was probably due to bad weather and the boat being too small, with a capacity estimated to be only up to six people.
Several Tunisian ships were involved Sunday in an ongoing search-and-rescue operation at sea, he said.
