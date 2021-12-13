Two people from the Danish ship’s crew are missing and a search is underway, it said, adding that a helicopter and nine ships from Sweden were participating in the search, along with two Danish ships. An aircraft from the Swedish Coast Guard is also on its way.
The cause of the accident is still unclear, Swedish Maritime Administration said.
The Danish vessel will be salvaged by the Swedish coast guard and taken to Sweden because oil has started to flow into the water, Sweden’s TV4 said. It was not clear where the oil came from.
The Swedish Coast Guard said it was carrying out an environmental rescue operation “to prevent oil or other harmful substances from being released into the sea” but said there “currently” were no ongoing oil spills.
According to the site marinetraffic, Scot Carrier was en route from Salacgriva in Latvia to Montrose in Scotland while Karin Hoej had left Sodertalje in Sweden for Nykoebing Falster in Denmark.
There was poor visibility caused by fog in the area.