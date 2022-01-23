He said the fishing boats were out to sea when weather forced them to return but three boats carrying 44 crewmembers sank in high winds and rough waters.
Rescue teams were sent to bring back some of the fishermen who took shelter on small islands but two of them drowned attempting to swim to the coast, Qadri said. He said the search-and-rescue operation will continue until all the missing fishermen are located.
Pakistani fishing boats are typically not well equipped with modern navigation gear and safety equipment. Many fishermen ignore weather warnings and take other risks to land a good catch.