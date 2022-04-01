Three helicopters, 20 vehicles and dozens of emergency workers were dispatched to the scene, officials said.

The air force confirmed the collision of two KT-1 trainer aircraft. But an air force statement said it was trying to confirm the reported casualties and whether pilots on the aircraft tried to eject to safety. It said the KT-1 aircraft is a two-seat plane.

Story continues below advertisement

The cause of the collision wasn’t immediately known.

Advertisement

Friday’s incident came months after a South Korean air force pilot died in January after his F-5E fighter jet crashed into a mountain in the city of Hwaseong, south of the capital, Seoul.