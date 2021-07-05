Officials in Hareid said a third person, also a sister in the same family but who was not named, was injured and taken to a nearby hospital. She was then transferred to a larger hospital in Bergen, Norway’s second largest city. Bergen is 308 kilometers (191 miles) northwest of Oslo.
In a statement, Hareid Mayor Bernt Brandal called it “a deeply tragic event” that no one could have predicted because the weather “changed tremendously fast.”
Norwegian broadcaster NRK said more than 800 lightning strikes were recorded in the area Sunday afternoon and early evening.
Further details were not available.