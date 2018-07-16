Why India has 5 million stray cows roaming the country

World
Annie Gowen/The Washington Post
In India, more than 5.2 million stray cows roam sidewalks in major cities, block traffic in small villages and destroy fields.
PRAKASH SINGH/AFP/Getty Images
In one state alone, there are more than 1 million cows on the loose. That’s about the population of Dallas.
CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP/Getty Images
Why is this happening? The answer has to do with religion. Cows are revered as sacred in Hinduism, practiced by nearly 80 percent of India’s 1.3 billion people. Many states already prohibit cow slaughter.
MONEY SHARMA/AFP/Getty Images
In recent years, state governments run by the party of Hindu nationalist Prime Minister Narendra Modi have tightened laws to protect cows, making it harder for farmers to sell for slaughter cattle that are no longer giving milk.
Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg
Violent "cow vigilantes" roam the roads, often working with police to allegedly extort money from cattle traders. Several cattle traders have been lynched by angry mobs.
Enrico Fabian for the Washington Post
Farmers are increasingly turning unproductive cows loose because they can't afford to feed them, leaving marauding herds that demolish crops.
Enrico Fabian for the Washington Post
Cows have even attacked people.
The Times of India
India's 1,800 recognized cow shelters are overflowing with cattle, where volunteers often struggle to keep them healthy and fed. At one large shelter, 8,000 animals died in a seven-month span.
Annie Gowen/The Washington Post
Modi's government poured $41 million into cow sheds between 2014 and 2016. State governments are trying to control the problem by tracking cows with identity numbers on ear tags and imposing special cow taxes on liquor buyers.
DOMINIQUE FAGET/AFP/Getty Images
Economists say the ongoing crisis is disrupting the critical cycle of India’s livestock economy and putting the country’s already-stressed farmers at greater risk.
Swati Gupta contributed to this report.
Anindito Mukherjee/Bloomberg