Since Monday, intense, deadly wildfires have engulfed parts of Greece, killed at least 70 people and injured many more, forcing residents and tourists near Athens to abandon their homes and cars and flee.

The two separate blazes are concentrated near the capital; one is burning 30 miles west of Athens and the other to the northeast, near Rafina. Greece hasn’t had fires this severe since 2007, when several blazes killed more than 60 people.

The extent of the devastation was first clear Tuesday morning, Reuters reported, when daybreak revealed bodies, melted cars and ravaged buildings.