Since Monday, intense, deadly wildfires have engulfed parts of Greece, killed at least 70 people and injured many more, forcing residents and tourists near Athens to abandon their homes and cars and flee.
The two separate blazes are concentrated near the capital; one is burning 30 miles west of Athens and the other to the northeast, near Rafina. Greece hasn’t had fires this severe since 2007, when several blazes killed more than 60 people.
The extent of the devastation was first clear Tuesday morning, Reuters reported, when daybreak revealed bodies, melted cars and ravaged buildings.
Some people fled to the beaches, and others jumped from cliffs. At the top of one cliff, 26 people, including children, perished, according to news reports. Their bodies were found huddled together.
"Instinctively, seeing the end nearing, they embraced," Nikos Economopoulos, the head of Greece’s Red Cross, told Skai TV, according to Reuters.
The fires are an "unspeakable tragedy," Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras said on television as he called for three days of national mourning. "Greece is living one of its most difficult moments," he said. "There are absolutely no words to describe how we feel right now."
— Survivor Nikos Stavrinidis to the Associated Press
Some 700 people were evacuated by the Coast Guard and private boats, reported the Associated Press. They ran to the sea — and into the water — hoping to escape the flames.
"We went into the sea because the flames were chasing us all the way to the water," survivor Kostas Laganos told Reuters. "It burned our backs and we dived into the water."
Some people drowned in the water, according to reports, and others used damp beach towels as shields.
Greece asked for help from the European Union. Spain and Cyprus sent reinforcements, and several other countries offered assistance.
Evangelos Bournous, mayor of the hard-hit port town of Rafina, told the AP that more than 1,000 homes and several hundred cars had been destroyed.
