BERLIN — German astronaut Alexander Gerst grew up at a time when one of the country’s most popular songs proclaimed that “above the clouds ... everything that seems important and big to us becomes small and trivial.”

But that optimistic view of an astronaut’s life can come crashing to Earth when you’re circling the globe from 254 miles up and start noticing how the world’s northern hemisphere is gradually turning from lush green to dry brown. “Just had a chance to take my first photos of dried-out Central Europe and Germany since a few weeks, and was shocked,” Gerst wrote on Twitter.

“What should have been green, is now all brown. Never seen it like this before,” he wrote, posting photos from the International Space Station.

Just had a chance to take my first photos of dried-out Central Europe and Germany since a few weeks, and was shocked. What should have been green, is now all brown. Never seen it like this before. #Horizons pic.twitter.com/o2XoddPdrM — Alexander Gerst (@Astro_Alex) August 6, 2018

Over the following days, Gerst tweeted out additional photos, showing more detailed views of areas affected by drought and heat, including Portugal, where firefighters continued to battle blazes across the country on Thursday.

Dramatische Wetterlage heute über Portugal. Sieht nach einer Mischung aus Staub, Sand und Rauch aus.



Dramatic weather pattern over Portugal today. Looks like a mixture of dust, sand and smoke. #Horizons pic.twitter.com/Nkp0yllxpj — Alexander Gerst (@Astro_Alex) August 6, 2018

Gerst later tweeted a striking comparison with a prior Space Station stint in summer 2014, when Europe’s forests and fields were still pleasantly green.

Hier zum Vergleich ein paar Fotos von 2014. Krasser Unterschied, mit bloßem Auge aus dem Weltraum sichtbar...

---

Here for comparison a few photos from 2014, big difference, visible from space with the naked eye... pic.twitter.com/obFZQb5VC1 — Alexander Gerst (@Astro_Alex) August 8, 2018

Ahead of summer 2014, meteorologists had predicted a similar heat wave, but temperatures remained mostly normal.

This year, the warnings turned out to be correct, though. Widespread droughts and record temperatures have left their scars across Europe, North America and Asia — from massive wildfires across Siberia to blazes in Greece that left dozens dead.

Britons were first to point out that their royal parks had turned into yellow-brownish wastelands, amid an absence of the precipitation that’s so deeply associated with the country.

Across Europe, temperatures reached or exceeded the 100s (Fahrenheit) this summer, posing a deadly risk as only 3 to 5 percent of European households are air-conditioned, compared to almost 90 percent of households in the United States.

European authorities see links between the unusual heat and global warming, predicting far more unusually hot summers in the future. With no end to the heat wave in sight, astronaut Gerst and his colleague might be well advised to stay in space until it’s all over.