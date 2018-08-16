

A demonstrator is detained by police during an LGBT rally in central St. Petersburg, on Aug. 4. (Sergey Konkov/Reuters) (STRINGER/Reuters)

A tiny village in Russia has said it will now not host the country’s first gay pride parade — despite activists sharing a letter that appeared to show the local government had already agreed to it.

“This information is not true, we will not hold any gay parades,” unnamed local authorities told the news wire Tass on Thursday.

The village of Yablonevy, on the outskirts of Novoulyanovsk, has a population of only around seven people. However, it was brought to national attention on Wednesday when Moscow-based LGBT rights activist Nikolai Alexeyev wrote on the social network VK that the village had agreed to host a gay pride parade.

Alexeyev wrote that Novoulyanovsk’s mayor, Svetlana Kosarinova, agreed to host a parade in Yablonevy after plans to host an event in another nearby village (with a population of over 100) fell through.

In his post, Alexeyev attached a letter that appeared to have been sent by Kosarinova approving the event, which said that the sparsely populated area of Yablonevy had been chosen for the event due to the “population’s negative attitude” in the larger city.

The event would take place on Aug. 26, Alexeyev wrote, adding that organizers should be careful not to go over the authorized number of attendees, which was 300. It would be the “coolest event in Russian history,” he said.

“You are a real liberal, a democrat and the greatest human being!” Alexeyev wrote on VK, addressing Kosarinova.

If the event were to go ahead, it would probably to be the first officially approved gay pride event in Russia. Due to a 2013 law that banned expressions of “gay propaganda” and public speech or demonstrations supporting LGBT rights, local authorities have refused to give permission to LGBT groups to stage gay pride parades.

Alexeyev later wrote on VK that two other LGBT events had been approved by Kosarinova — these events, which would be rallies rather than parades, would take place in Novoulyanovsk, which has a population of over 16,000.

On Thursday, however, local officials stepped in to say that the Gay Pride parade would not take place.

Novoulyanovsk’s city manager, Gennady Denikayev, told Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty on Thursday that he had not been consulted on the event and that now he knew about it, he would not permit it. “I made a decision. There will be no gay parade,” Denikayev said. “We intend to protect traditional family values and, foremost, our children from the propaganda of nontraditional sexual relations.”

It was not clear if the other LGBT events described by Alexeyev would be canceled too.

On VK, the activist said that the dispute came down to a “real split in the local government” and argued that as city manager, Denikayev did not have the authority to overrule the local mayor on planning public events. Speaking to Russian news organization NSN, Alexeyev said the entire way the event had been handled was a “mockery” that was designed to drive Russia’s LGBT community into the ghetto.

