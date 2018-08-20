

Jamie Oliver gives a cooking demonstration at the Big Feastival in Kingham, England, on Aug. 27, 2016. (Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

LONDON — Jamie Oliver, the popular British chef and global food entrepreneur, is caught in a very British tussle over “cultural appropriation.”

His international conglomerate recently released a microwaveable meal called “Punchy Jerk Rice.”

As if!

A member of Parliament and others of Jamaican origin said this is really wrong.

As the BBC reported Monday, “The decision to label the microwaveable rice ‘jerk’ has been criticized, because the product doesn’t contain many of the ingredients traditionally used in a Jamaican jerk marinade.”

The annoyed Parliament member, Dawn Butler of the Labour Party, threw the first stone on Twitter on Sunday night: “I’m just wondering do you know what Jamaican jerk actually is?” she asked the celebrity chef, who is a rich white fellow.

He has not answered.

Butler said that “jerk” is “not just a word you put before stuff to sell products,” and she declared the purported Oliverian jerk a cultural theft.

“This appropriation from Jamaica needs to stop,” Butler said.

#jamieoliver @jamieoliver #jerk I'm just wondering do you know what #Jamaican #jerk actually is? It's not just a word you put before stuff to sell products. @levirootsmusic should do a masterclass. Your jerk Rice is not ok. This appropriation from Jamaica needs to stop. — (((Dawn Butler MP))) (@DawnButlerBrent) August 18, 2018

Others wondered aloud on Twitter: Was this a colonial rip-off or a “culinary homage” to Jamaica?

In the way that Domino’s pizza, for example, might honor Naples.

To make matters worse, not only is Oliver not Jamaican, but his recipe includes garlic, ginger and jalapenos “to create a jerk marinade with attitude.”

Good God, no — jerk doesn’t deploy jalapenos. That’s Tex-Mex (which, actually, is a cultural appropriation of Mexican cuisine, but that’s another blog post).

Classic jerk sauce uses Scotch bonnet pepper. Plus, it’s usually slathered on grilled chicken, fish, ribs — not rice and beans.

On ITV’s chat show “Good Morning Britain,” chef and entrepreneur Levi Roots, who knows his jerk, revealed that he had taught Oliver how to make “the real deal” jerk.

But no.

Roots said of Oliver’s microwaveable jerk, “I do think it was a mistake by Jamie — either by him or by his team.”

“Maybe he wasn’t actually involved in this,” said Roots, who sells his own mass-market Jerk Coat ’n Cook Sauce in British supermarkets.

The British TV chef Rustie Lee, who was born in Jamaica, told the Guardian newspaper that there’s “no such thing in the Caribbean as jerk rice.”

The jerk row was also covered by the Telegraph, the BBC, the Standard, the Daily Mail . . . . So it must be August.

Meanwhile, the Internet had a little fun.

Neil O’Brien, a Conservative member of Parliament, tweeted, “If Jamie Oliver isn’t allowed to make Jerk chicken because it’s cultural ‘appropriation’ she’s [Dawn Butler is] going to go mad when she finds out about ‘Jamie’s Italy.’ ”

If Jamie Oliver isn’t allowed to make Jerk chicken because it’s cultural “appropriation” she’s going to go mad when she finds out about “Jamie’s Italy” https://t.co/uY7YzWZ5Vr — Neil O'Brien MP (@NeilDotObrien) August 18, 2018

Read more:

The unheralded elements of English food

Why Americans should get to know Britain’s favorite Italian cooking authority

Buss up shut: The Caribbean roti with a catchy name