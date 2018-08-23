LONDON — A British-Iranian woman who has been imprisoned by Iran for more than two years was released Thursday, but only for three days.

Richard Ratcliffe, the husband of Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, said she was granted temporary leave from Evin Prison in Tehran on Thursday morning.

“We are really excited,” Ratcliffe told Sky News, adding their lawyer was “hopeful” the three-day release could be extended. He said he spoke to his wife, who was “full of joy,” via Skype, moments after she was released.

The Free Nazanin campaign, which is run by Ratcliffe, tweeted a series of pictures of Zaghari-Ratcliffe embracing her 4-year-old daughter, Gabriella.

Zaghari-Ratcliffe, a project manager with the Thomson Reuters Foundation, was given a five-year jail sentence in 2016 after Iranian authorities accused her of spreading propaganda. She and her family deny the charges, saying she was on holiday with her daughter, visiting family in Tehran.

Ratcliffe said they did not know exactly how the release came about, but added Britain’s new foreign secretary, Jeremy Hunt, was their “lucky charm.”

Hunt — who recently replaced Boris Johnson, who resigned over the government’s faltering Brexit plans — tweeted about the “good news” but stressed her release should be permanent.

Johnson, while foreign secretary, drew widespread criticism late last year after he said Zaghari-Ratcliffe was “simply teaching people journalism” before her arrest — a claim her family and employer vehemently deny. Johnson later distanced himself from his remarks.