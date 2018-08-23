

Peter Dutton, then Australia's minister for home affairs, speaks at Parliament on Aug. 20, 2018, in in Canberra. (Sean Davey/AFP/Getty Images (SEAN DAVEY/AFP/Getty Images)

Australia is yet again in the midst of political instability, with Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull widely expected to be forced from office in the coming days.

Much of the pressure is coming from within his own party. Peter Dutton, Turnbull’s now-former home affairs minister, is expected to make his own bid to lead the conservative Liberal Party in the coming days. If Dutton wins the leadership contest, he will be the country’s sixth prime minister in just over a decade — a level of turnover that worries some analysts.

In the midst of the turmoil, however, some Australians have found an unlikely source of hope: A 30-year-old American who lives in Texas who runs his own popcorn company and has never been to Australia.

His name? Peter Dutton.

A search for the Austin-based Dutton’s handle on Twitter — the simple, @PeterDutton5 — show that a number of people had mistaken him for the Australian Dutton. Some had sent insulting messages: One message called him a “loser” who was making “stupid political moves."

In response, Dutton wrote a message on Wednesday that begged Australian social media users to look at his photo before sending him messages.

I wish the people of Australia would look at my profile and realize I’m a 30 yr old black man before sending me tweets and DMs. https://t.co/vzTF8JeMlZ — Peter Dutton (@PeterDutton5) August 23, 2018

But one Australian asked Dutton if would be interested in taking over the Australian government, to which he replied, “sign me up!”

This sparked a series of tweets, now shared and liked thousands of times, made him a topic of discussion in Australian politics — with many Twitter users imploring him to come over and take over the prime minister’s office himself.

Packing my bags! — Peter Dutton (@PeterDutton5) August 23, 2018

The Texas Dutton isn’t the only American to be mistaken for the man who is likely to be Australia’s next prime minister either (who uses the Twitter username @PeterDutton_MP).

Peter Dutton, director of the China Maritime Studies Institute at the U.S. Naval War College and @Peter_Dutton, was also accused of destroying Australian democracy in a series of messages this week.

I beg your pardon?!!! — Peter Dutton (@peter_dutton) August 21, 2018

Another American Twitter user with the name Peter Dutton even changed his display name on the website to “Peter From Queens, Not Queensland.” This Dutton has apparently been receiving insults intended for his Australian namesake for years.

I've been to Australia once, in 1998, and nothing that's happened there since is my fault. https://t.co/Sz1XKnHC4E — Peter From Queens, Not Queensland (@peterdutton) May 16, 2017

In 2014, he even received an apology from the man himself (and the offer of a drink, next time he’s in Australia).

@peterdutton ha! Thanks but no - I get my fair share. I will buy you a drink next time you're in Aus. — Peter Dutton (@PeterDutton_MP) February 14, 2014

There’s a reason why the Peter Duttons of social media are receiving angry messages. If the Australian Dutton succeeds in his leadership challenge to Turnbull, no Australian prime minister will have served out the full three-year term since John Howard in 2004 to 2007.

The high level of turnover in the country is unusual, given the relatively strong state of the Australian economy. Experts suggest that quirks of the country’s parliamentary political system, as well as the dominance of its right-wing media, has led to what the Financial Times describes as “Italian-style political instability."

Dutton — the Australian politician, rather than any of the American counterparts — is a figure from the Liberal Party’s right wing, as opposed to the more centrist Turnbull. As home affairs minister, he was a defender of Australia’s controversial offshore asylum-seeker facilities and also championed the idea of Canberra offering refugee status to white farmers from South Africa: an issue that President Trump brought up this week.

Many of the messages directed to the Austin-based Dutton asked him for his views on human rights.

you are all my brothers and sisters so I’ll treat you as such, unless you show otherwise! — Peter Dutton (@PeterDutton5) August 23, 2018

Speaking to Australia’s ABC News, the Texan Dutton said that while he wasn’t an expert on Australian politics, he had been following U.S. politics closely. “A lot of things I thought I’d only ever see again in history books have awakened in our present day since the Trump transition,” he said.

After the outpouring of attention from Australia on Wednesday evening, Dutton thanked his well-wishers for support, pledged to bring his popcorn to Australia, but said he had to get back to his 20-week pregnant wife. In a message on Thursday morning, however, he reaffirmed his hope of being Australia’s next prime minister.

I’m awake and still the people’s choice for Prime Minister of Australia. I take great honor in it and will represent you with pride from Texas.



Love each other a little more and we’ll get through this together, mates! 🇳🇿https://t.co/YjsmHEc93z — Peter Dutton (@PeterDutton5) August 23, 2018

