When a golden statue of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan was installed in a square in the German city of Wiesbaden on Monday, art curators hoped it would spark conversation. And it did.

So much conversation and criticism, in fact, that city officials began to fear the controversial statue posed security concerns. “In agreement with state police, Mayor Sven Gerich decided to have the statue removed as security could no longer be guaranteed,” the city said in a statement. Firefighters took the statue down overnight on Tuesday.

The 4-meter-tall statue depicted Erdogan with his right hand up in the air, drawing comparisons to the statue of Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein that was famously toppled by U.S. troops in Baghdad’s Firdos Square in 2003. Its removal has left two curators who worked on the project with mixed feelings about the situation.

The statue was erected as part of the Wiesbaden Biennale art festival, whose theme this year is “bad news.” The curators, Maria Magdalena Ludewig and Martin Hammer, told The Washington Post in a phone interview that the statue was always intended to explore how people reacted to it in a public space — and to prompt people to have uncomfortable conversations.

“The value is not the statue itself but . . . what do people do with it, how do they react,” Ludewig said. Watching it be taken down “leaves behind a strange feeling,” Hammer said. “It is not a crime to put up a statue of the Turkish president, and it should be possible,” he said.

The festival had permission to install the statue in the city square, Ludewig said, though city officials did not know exactly what it would look like. She said they only knew its dimensions and that it was shaped like a human. (The artist who built it is remaining anonymous.)

When the statue was unveiled Monday night, it initially brought out a small crowd. Some people took photos with it and showed support for Erdogan’s politics, but “other people started telling their stories of pain and suffering,” Ludewig said. “They started talking to each other, and there was quite an interesting atmosphere."

Germany has a significant Turkish minority, and Germany’s relations with Turkey have been tense. As The Post’s Rick Noack reported earlier this month, “efforts to restrict Erdogan’s sway over the Turkish diaspora population in Europe have disrupted European-Turkish relations to such an extent that Erdogan has accused the German government of Nazi practices.”

In Wiesbaden, some people tried to deface the statue, vandalizing it with an expletive and the words “Turkish Hitler.” Ludewig said someone also left a candle and a sign that said “freedom of the press,” possibly a reference to Erdogan’s crackdown on civil society over the past two years. The curators said they didn’t see any violence erupt over the statue, only intense discussion. But they acknowledged the police may have become privy to a security threat they didn’t know about.

“The discussion here about Erdogan . . . is so heated,” Ludewig said. “There are so many judgments from all sides.”

It is disappointing, Ludewig said, “that we are living in a society where we have to take a measure to remove the statue to keep security in place.” But the curators are trying not to dwell too much on the statue’s removal as a negative part of the festival. Instead, they see it as part of the piece of art.

“Whatever your reaction is, it’s already part of the artwork,” she said.

