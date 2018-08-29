

In this image taken from France 3 video, French and British boats clash off France's northern coast, early Tuesday Aug. 28, 2018. (France 3 via AP)

LONDON — The footage shown on British television was dramatic: French and British vessels ramming into each other, fishermen shouting insults, smoke bombs hurtling through the air.

Welcome to the 2018 Scallop Wars.

In the latest installment in the long-running feud over the humble scallop, French and British boats clashed on Tuesday in the English Channel, just off the coast of France. In the early hours of the morning, around 40 French vessels reportedly chased away five British vessels from an area known for its scallop-rich waters.

Scallop war: French and British boats clash in Channel https://t.co/GBI74wOYsx pic.twitter.com/NdTlFioPR6 — BBC News (UK) (@BBCNews) August 29, 2018

The two sides are at odds over when it’s allowed to fish in the waters, and have clashed on the issue for over a decade. In an effort to help build up scallop stocks, the French are only allowed to fish in the waters between Oct. 1 and May 15. But the British are not subject to the same rules.

French fisherman accuse the British sailors of having an unfair advantage and plundering their stocks, while the Brits counter that they were doing nothing wrong and accuse the French of piracy.

Normandy fishing chief Dimitri Rogoff said that the French vessels were indeed trying to stop the British from fishing in the waters, but just until the season got started again.

“For the Brits, it’s an open bar — they fish when they want, where they want, and as much as they want,” he told the BBC. “We don’t want to stop them from fishing, but they could at least wait until Oct. 1 so that we can share.

“Scallops are a flagship product for Normandy, a primary resource and a highly sensitive issue,” he said.

Barrie Deas, the chief executive of Britain’s National Federation of Fisherman’s Organizations, said the French actions are just frankly dangerous.

“It’s alarming because of the French tactics and potential danger for the crews of the boats involved — both on our boats and the French boats,” he told The Washington Post. “We have disputes from time to time. The proper place to resolve them is around the table.”

Britain’s government meanwhile said in a statement the fisherman were “operating in an area they are legally entitled to fish,” adding that it was in contact with the French to “prevent further incidents from occurring.”

Sheryll Murray, a British Conservative lawmaker, tweeted: “This is disgraceful treatment of British vessels who were doing nothing but trying to earn a living.”

The British media reported that at least two British boats were damaged in the latest skirmish.