Last year, soccer star Mohamed Salah rocketed to worldwide fame during a record-setting season for Liverpool, the English club where he plays. Since then, the man known as the “Egyptian King” has become his country’s most prominent ambassador to the world and an idol to millions of his fellow citizens.

But in recent months, Salah has been embroiled in an increasingly public dispute with Egypt’s sports authorities, complaining that they exploited him politically and professionally during Egypt’s shambolic World Cup campaign in Russia this summer.

Salah’s credentials as a world-class player, along with his reputation for being humble and grounded, have put Egypt’s government in an unfamiliar bind. Accepting his criticisms would admit dysfunction in a national institution, while rejecting them outright would invite international mockery. Salah’s influence extends well beyond Egypt. He is an icon throughout the Arab and Islamic world and has been credited with improving the image of Muslims worldwide. He was also recently shortlisted for FIFA’s world player of year award.

Meanwhile, Egyptians are siding with Salah against Egypt’s authoritarian government, using his struggles as a vehicle to vent long-suppressed frustrations with what they have described as “a culture of failure.”

For many Egyptians, Salah’s rise has embodied their aspirations for success, but also reinforced a nagging notion that success can only be truly achieved outside of Egypt. The 26-year-old winger was born and honed his game in one of Egypt’s anonymous working-class precincts, but only rose to stardom when he left for Europe.

“This is your fault Salah,” one Facebook user mournfully wrote on Salah’s page. “You let us taste success and motivated us to have ambition to succeed in our own lives. This was your biggest mistake, because we live in a country that loves failure, celebrates cutting corners and encourages obedience and corruption."

Salah has unleashed a torrent of criticisms against the Egyptian Football Association (EFA), the country’s soccer governing body, in videos posted on his Facebook page. Among them are complaints that fans and Egyptian celebrities were given almost unfettered access to players at the team’s hotel and training grounds in Chechnya; that the Egyptian team, unlike most other nations, flew in economy class to Russia; and that he was compelled to pose publicly with Ramzan Kadyrov, Chechnya’s president, as an unsavory political favor to the strongman ruler.

Salah, who propelled Egypt to its first World Cup appearance since 1990, was careful to point out that his demands were not just for him, but for the entire team — and some fans say they are on behalf of the entire nation. “This is not a problem between Mo Salah and the EFA. It is actually a problem between 90 million Egyptians with Mo Salah against the EFA,” read one popular comment posted by several Facebook users. The videos have received some 33,000 comments showing overwhelming support for Salah.

“We are indeed a country that fights against success instead of supporting it,” another Facebook user commented.

Other users posted images backing up Salah’s assertion that the EFA skimps in accommodating Egypt’s athletes. One picture shows Egypt’s goalkeeper sleeping on the floor of a cramped economy-class flight.

The majority of responses to Salah on Facebook have also expressed a wider despair about conditions in Egypt, where a brief period of free expression after the country’s 2011 uprising has again given way to brutally repressive government and economic stagnation.

Criticism of the EFA’s handling of the Salah affair has even seeped into the media, which is normally tightly controlled by the government.

This political cartoon mocks beautifully the absurd claim by the Egyptian Football Association that one of the world's top footballers, @MoSalah is trying to get famous at the #EFA's expense. It depicts a tiny EFA shouting this claim at a Mohamed Salah who towers over them. pic.twitter.com/nDMAinqy2t — Timothy E Kaldas (@tekaldas) August 29, 2018

But Salah is still treading a risky path. Critics have accused him of damaging Egypt’s “state prestige,” something Egypt’s government guards closely. Publicly criticizing Egyptian officials is a criminal offense, as is spreading claims that the government deems false. The charges have been used frequently as a catchall to ensnare critics of the regime.

After Salah expressed his displeasure with the EFA, the organization, which is stacked with supporters of President Abdel Fatah al-Sissi, responded by insinuating that Salah’s international success has turned him into an imperious, fame-seeking diva. In a statement responding to Salah’s complaints, the EFA said that no player will receive special treatment and criticized the “tone” of Salah’s criticisms.

That picture does not square with Salah’s cultivated image of the humble-but-proud Everyman who celebrates goals with prayers, donates prize money to charitable causes and pays for hospitals in his hometown.

Many commenters on Salah’s post urged him to quit the national team and look after his own interests. Others warned him that his independence could put him at risk of prosecution, citing the case of Mohamed Aboutrika, Salah’s predecessor as Egypt’s most-beloved soccer player. Aboutrika lives in exile in Qatar after Egypt’s government accused him of supporting the banned Muslim Brotherhood. There is an open warrant for his arrest and his assets have been frozen.

