Want smart analysis of the most important news in your inbox every weekday along with other global reads, interesting ideas and opinions to know? Sign up for the Today’s WorldView newsletter.



President Trump has struck a preliminary deal with outgoing Mexican president Enrique Peña Nieto, center, but Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has yet to sign on. (Eduardo Verdugo; Susan Walsh; Michael Sohn)

Before he was elected, President Trump would often talk about his desire to renegotiate the United States’ trade deals. As a well-known businessman and the official co-author of “The Art of the Deal," he believed he would be able to get better terms for the United States by being more forceful in negotiations with trade partners.

Things haven’t turned out to be that simple. Though the president bragged on Twitter this month that his extensive use of tariffs was “leading us to great new trade deals," his administration has struggled to finalize any of these deals — some of which have gotten dramatic White House announcements anyway.

Our Country was built on Tariffs, and Tariffs are now leading us to great new Trade Deals - as opposed to the horrible and unfair Trade Deals that I inherited as your President. Other Countries should not be allowed to come in and steal the wealth of our great U.S.A. No longer! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 15, 2018

Take Monday, for example, when Trump called an Oval Office news conference to unveil a bilateral trade agreement with Mexico. The 16-year pact is part of Trump’s long-running effort to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement, and the president was in hype mode, telling reporters: “It’s a big day for trade. It’s a big day for our country."

But things quickly got weird. Trump tried to place Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto on speakerphone to hold a congratulatory phone call for the cameras. Instead, with journalists waiting and watching, there was nothing.

“Enrique?” Trump asked, in a moment that seems destined for a “Saturday Night Live” sketch. “You can hook him up,” Trump growled to aides. “A lot of people are waiting.” When Peña Nieto eventually came on the line, the conversation wasn’t much more substantial than the silence

Trump just tried to use speakerphone on live TV.



It did not go well. pic.twitter.com/ZJRgxOxWUD — jordan (@JordanUhl) August 27, 2018

The bumbling roll-out of the deal left many wondering whether the point was not the agreement itself but the chance for a high-profile announcement — something that has been a pattern for the Trump administration on trade. The president talks frequently about new trade deals, but, as The Washington Post’s Heather Long noted this month, his administration has not finalized any. Even deals that looked like easy wins, such as a relatively simple plan to tweak a U.S.-South Korea free-trade agreement, are dragging on much longer than anticipated.

And although Trump described the “United States-Mexico Trade Agreement” as a replacement for NAFTA and “maybe the largest trade deal ever made," it is currently neither. Even the administration itself describes it as a “preliminary agreement in principle." Trump will also need approval from Congress to seal the deal.

If Trump really wants something to replace NAFTA, he will need Canada on board as well. Canadian Foreign Minister Chrystia Freeland arrived in Washington on Tuesday for talks, but few expect her to readily agree to a new deal, given the poor state of U.S.-Canada relations and Ottawa’s support for NAFTA.

Trump’s team has only until Friday to persuade the Canadian government. Because Congress requires 90 days of advance notice before approving trade deals, any new agreement forged after Friday could not be signed until after Dec. 1 — the day that Mexico gets a new president.

Freeland says Mexico’s significant concessions, on the auto issue in particular, pave the way for a good agreement. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 28, 2018

That man, President-elect Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has said he supports the new deal. But there’s no guarantee he won’t want changes to the agreement, especially given its vague nature. As my colleague Joshua Partlow reported, many in Mexico City still aren’t sure exactly what the deal means. “There are many questions, and we don’t have many answers,” said Jonathan Heath, an economist in the Mexican capital.

Others have attacked the limited nature of the deal. For example, one of its most important parts is a set of provisions intended to boost the ratio of North American parts used in domestically produced cars — and boost the wages of the people making them. But David Fickling and Anjani Trivedi pointed out for Bloomberg Opinion that those changes are not historic victories but rather tweaks to existing rules that will affect relatively few car imports.

Ironically, though, Trump’s overhyping could be a good thing. “If Washington can sell tweaks to existing treaties as historic victories that merit a ratcheting-down of global tensions, that’s good news for the other seemingly intractable trade disputes rumbling around the world,” Fickling and Trivedi argued.

There are potential issues outside of North America as well. Bloomberg News reported Tuesday that many analysts have warned that striking a new agreement with Mexico could convince the Trump administration that the same pressure tactics will work on Beijing, potentially prolonging a U.S.-China trade war. “This doesn’t look good for the region,” wrote economists at ING Bank in Singapore. With negotiations going nowhere, many are predicting that trade issues with China will stretch into late 2019, if not longer.

In some ways, Monday’s events showed how Trump has lived up to the promises he made on the campaign trail. Trade has become a dominant issue in his foreign policy, and he has exerted American financial might in a way that has revealed its often-devastating power. But the second part of his equation — that this would lead to better deals — has yet to materialize.

Want smart analysis of the most important news in your inbox every weekday along with other global reads, interesting ideas and opinions to know? Sign up for the Today’s WorldView newsletter.