Before the concept of countries existed, Luzia walked the broad savanna of what is now south-central Brazil. Her remains were buried in the Vermelha Cave around 11,500 years ago until they were found and studied in the 20th century. Researchers later said her existence challenged the basic understanding of how humans migrated, and when.

Luzia's remains are among nearly 20 million items feared destroyed after a blaze roared through Rio de Janeiro’s National Museum on Sunday, in an inferno that Brazilian officials and scientists are describing as an unbearable erasure of human history.

The fire was like “a lobotomy of the Brazilian memory,” said Marina Silva, a former environment minister and candidate in the upcoming presidential election, according to the Guardian. Video of the blaze showed twin columns of towering fire reaching against black sky.

President Michel Tremer said on Sunday that the loss was “incalculable to Brazil.” The museum is the biggest natural history museum in Latin America.

The museum, which celebrated its 200th anniversary this year, housed priceless items of global and regional history, stretching from a several-ton meteorite to dinosaur bones to items kept by Dom Pedro I, who declared Brazil independent from Portugal in 1825.

Luzia's skeleton shook the foundation of what scientists understood about migration to the Americas, providing an earlier timeline of when the region was discovered and settled, the New York Times reported. In 1999, scientists said Luzia was the oldest skeleton ever found in the Western Hemisphere, and a key to understanding human history.



A massive fire engulfs the National Museum in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. (Carl de Souza/AFP/Getty Images) (CARL DE SOUZA/AFP/Getty Images)

Vital historical documents are also feared to have been lost, and firefighters speculated book and paper may have fueled the blaze. There were no reports of injuries, the Guardian reported.

“It is an unbearable catastrophe. It is 200 years of this country’s heritage. It is 200 years of memory. It is 200 years of science. It is 200 years of culture, of education,” Luiz Duarte, a vice director of the museum, told TV Globo.

It was not clear how the fire started, though local media reported the museum has been in disrepair and neglected for years. An official visit in 2004 found dangerous wiring and poor safety standards that risked the chance of a catastrophic fire, Agência Brasil reported then.

Photos from the scene early Monday showed firefighters recovering some artifacts, but it is too early to tell what has been recovered and what has been lost to the blaze.

Anthropologist Mércio Gomes said the fire was as bad or worse than the one that swept through the royal library in Alexandria, Egypt, in 48 B.C. — a symbol of great and terrible loss of human knowledge.

“We Brazilians only have 500 years of history. Our National Museum was 200 years old, but that’s what we had, and what is lost forever,” he wrote on Facebook.

Gomes, the former president of Brazil’s indigenous agency, also decried the loss of native artifacts and wonders like Luzia. The human toll to get them to the museum over two centuries was brutal and lasting, he wrote.

"Here they arrived in donkey loins, on the back of slaves, on boats and wagons,” he wrote.

He said the country must rebuild the museum.

"We can't give up our story,” Gomes wrote.

